INDIANAPOLIS — Cases up. Positivity up. Hospitalizations up. Deaths up.
With a trend like that, it’ll come as no surprise that Indiana’s COVID-19 spread ratings have continued to deteriorate.
For the fifth consecutive week, Indiana has seen its county metrics rating worsen, as few counties continue to exhibit low spread of COVID-19 while some have hit high levels not seen since February.
As the delta variant of COVID-19 circulates the state, Indiana continues on the upswing of a new surge.
How high it will ultimately go is unknown, but what is known now is that Indiana is still climbing.
About a third of Indiana counties are now experiencing high spread of COVID-19 as measured by case counts and positivity.
For the first time since Feb. 10, Indiana has one county rated red for “very high” spread of COVID-19. And 29 counties are now rated orange for “high” spread, an increase 15 counties a week ago.
The number of counties in yellow for “moderate” spread remains the same at 47, but the number of counties rated blue for “low” spread has dropped to 15, down from 30 last week.
Ratings haven’t been that high since mid-February, only about a month into public distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
Locally, northeast Indiana counties remain in moderate to high spread of the virus, with DeKalb County holding an orange rating for the second consecutive week, with everyone else in yellow territory.
DeKalb County remains orange as it continues to worsen in both cases and positivity metrics. Cases per capita were up to 167 per 100,000, up from 105 last week. Positivity also increased to 13.22%, up from 10.5% last week.
DeKalb is inching closer to a red rating, which would trigger if the county surpassed 200 cases per 100,000 and 15% positivity. The last time DeKalb County was rated red was back in January, after spending seven consecutive weeks in that rating through December 2020 and into January.
Steuben County, which was rated orange last week, returned to yellow on account of improved positivity, although it sits right on the verge of the orange rating.
Cases were up to 98 per 100,000 from 89 per 100,000 a week ago, but positivity dropped from a high 15.34% to 9.21%.
The county is very close to the threshold for orange though. If cases topped 100 per 100,000 and positivity inched over 10%, Steuben would tick up another level.
Noble and LaGrange counties held yellow for another week, but both are seeing increased case counts compared to a week ago.
In Noble County, it holds a region-worst 169 cases per 100,000 residents, up from 123 last week, but positivity improved slightly to 7.25% from 7.62% last week. If Noble County had positivity creep above 10%, it would vault back into an orange rating.
LaGrange County saw increased cases at a rate of 40 per 100,000, up from 25 per 100,000 last week, but positivity dropped slightly to 5.41% from 6.72% last week. A drop below 5% could push LaGrange County back to a blue rating, as its been trending in that direction lately.
Elsewhere in northeast Indiana, Whitley and Allen counties sit in yellow ratings, with very similar metrics despite their sizable population differences.
Whitley County holds metrics of 141 cases per 100,000 and 7.89% positivity, while Allen County clocks in at 140 cases per 100,000 and 7.98% positivity.
Indiana continues to ride an upswing in COVID-19 activity with increases seen across every measure.
The state is averaging 1,266 cases per day over the last seven days, six times higher than average daily cases at the start of July. Positivity is up to 8%, nearly triple where it was on July 1. Hospitalizations are up at 933 patients in care, more than double the number of admissions on July 1.
And deaths, which had remained at all-time lows even as cases had started rising again, have now also started to rise, averaging about 6.5 reported per day over the last week.
Indiana still remains barely over the halfway mark in terms of vaccination against COVID-19, with just about 51% of Hoosiers 12 and older fully immunized against the virus.
Vaccine rates are significantly lower than the statewide average in northeast Indiana.
The delta variant, which was first identified in India, has become the dominant strain circulating in the state recently. The delta variant is known to be much more infectious than the original COVID-19 strain, while also hitting patients harder.
The virulence of the delta variant is allowing it to chain rapidly among the state’s unvaccinated population — which have accounted for about 98% of new cases since vaccine deployment started — but is also causing additional breakthrough cases on people who did complete a vaccine regimen.
Still, only about 0.1% of the state’s 2.96 million vaccinated people have contracted the virus after vaccination.
