INDIANAPOLIS — The dropoff in new COVID-19 is continuing, with the state's average daily new cases nearly halving again over the past week.
For the first time since July, single-day daily case total have dropped into the triple digits while hospitalization numbers continue to improve, although deaths remain stubbornly high.
This past week, Indiana averaged 1,120 cases per day, nearly halving again from the 2,093-per-day average a week ago and the lowest weekly average since early August.
Cases had spiked as high as more than 14,000 per day at the height of the omicron-variant-fuelded surge that peaked in mid-January, but have fallen quickly and sharply since after the virus ran its course infecting hundreds of thousands following Christmas.
Along with cases, hospitalization numbers have been in a state of rapid decline, with 1,107 patients currently in treatment, an improvement from 1,600 a week ago. That patient census is also at its lowest point since the first week of August 2021.
Average daily deaths, however, remain stubbornly elevated. Although the figure did decrease slightly to 51 deaths per day reported over the last week, that's still nearly the same as 53 per day the week prior.
Deaths are down from a high of about 77 per day in mid-January, but the rate at which they've declined has not been nearly as drastic as other metrics.
The four-county area logged another eight deaths this past week, with three in Noble, three in Steuben and two in DeKalb counties.
In Noble County, the three new deaths occurred on Feb. 15, 17 and 21 and included one person in their 70s and two who were 80 years old or older. That takes Noble County all-time death toll to 150.
To date in Noble County, six deaths have been among a resident in their 40s, nine were people in their 50s, 25 people in their 60s, 36 people in their 70s and 74 at 80 or older.
In Steuben County, which rose to 114 deaths over all, those new deaths occurred Feb. 6, 10 and 18 and included two patients in their 70s and one at 80 years old or older.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, two have been people in their 30s, one has been a person in his or her 40s, 10 have been people in their 50s, 22 have been people in their 60s, 36 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 41 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
Lastly, in DeKalb County, its 143rd and 144th deaths all time occurred on Feb. 9 and Feb. 17 and included one person in their 70s and one at 80-plus.
To date, DeKalb County has had one death in a person under 20 years old, one death of a person in their 30s, four deaths among patients in their 40s, 12 deaths among people in their 50s, 20 deaths among people in their 60s, 37 deaths of patients in their 70s and 69 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
There were no deaths in LaGrange County, which remains at 98 all time.
Indiana has strongly come out of its worst-ever surge, with new COVID-19 activity dropping toward some its best measures ever.
New activity has now dropped below where it was even before the omicron variant struck around the holidays, when the state was already seeing rising case and hospitalizations from a surge of delta variant cases coinciding with colder weather setting in.
COVID-19 activity ebbs and flows, with surges and improvements typically cycling in two- to three-month periods.
For example, cases surged in winter 2020-21, then fell in February and March, rose slightly in April and May, dipped to all-time lows in June, rose in July and August, dipped in September and October and then surged again through the end of the year.
Whether Indiana sees new upticks in the coming months is unclear, although the state's vaccination rate remains at around 54% and, although hundreds of thousands were infected this winter and gained natural immunity, reinfection cases across Indiana shows that that defense, too, has a shelf life.
Over the past two years, COVID-19 has exhibited seasonality like influenza, with cases being much higher in the winter and much lower in the summer, so it's possible the state could see lower activity with only minor upticks until fall and winter comes again.
In response to the rapid improvement, however, Indiana has pulled back on some of its resources and restrictions aimed at controlling the virus. Quarantine rules have been pulled back on K-12 schools, while the Indiana Department of Health is winding down some testing and vaccination sites across the state.
