AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,489 since the start of the pandemic and 479 in January.
The new patients include none between birth and age 10; two between ages 11-20; four from 21-30 years of age; three between 31-40; five who are 41-50 years old; two who are 51-60; one who are 61-70; none who are 71-80; none who are 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
A total of 73 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, including five so far in January.
