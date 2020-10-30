INDIANAPOLIS — More than 3,000 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 for the second straight day as statewide case counts stay at record-high levels.
Cases came down a little bit from the all-time high set Thursday, but still remain at the second-highest total ever.
According to Friday's daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, the state recorded 3,163 more people positive for COVID-19.
That's short of the record high set the day prior at 3,618, but still is the second-highest total of all time and the highest number ever for a Friday. It's about 400 cases higher than the previous all-time Friday high of 2,741 set last week.
This week started out with daily total running higher than last week and that trend has stayed true throughout the week as number continued to surge upward with no early signs of a plateau.
Average daily cases have more than doubled in October compared to September. The state set seven new one-day record highs this month.
Friday's report did see some drops in daily deaths and positivity rate.
Deaths came down a bit to 26 — still higher than the October monthly average and more than double the September average — but broke a streak of three days of 30-plus deaths.
Friday's big case count came on another day of record-high testing as Indiana processed more than 41,000 tests, although that included an upload of 2,791 negative tests that hadn't been previously reported. Still, the positivity rate dropped to 7.7%, lower than the 8%-plus the state had seen over the last four days, which included one day over 9% and one day over 10%.
That positivity figure is still about double what it was a month ago as the state deals with the huge surge in cases compared to much smaller gains in testing.
Locally, case counts slowed a bit in LaGrange and Steuben counties, but kept rising sharply in Noble and DeKalb.
DeKalb County added 43 new cases in Friday's report, while Noble County was up 18 cases, passing 1,300 cases all-time to 1,311 total. Steuben County added 13 cases and LaGrange County was up 10.
No new deaths were reported around the four-county area. Noble County remains at 35 overall, followed by LaGrange County at 15, DeKalb County at 13 and Steuben County at nine.
