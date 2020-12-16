INDIANAPOLIS — This week, the first Hoosier health care workers received new COVID-19 vaccines, “the light at the end of the tunnel” of the pandemic.
But it’s still likely going to be months before the general public is up for their turn to get inoculated, so state health officials are continuing to ask Hoosiers to be patient and keep up their guards against COVID-19.
During Wednesday’s statewide update on the state’s COVID-19 response, state health officials touted the first doses of vaccines being given out this week and more information on how much is available, who will get it and when and more information about its safety and efficacy.
Indiana State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the state’s lead on the vaccination plan, noted that the first round of vaccines is being deployed now to front-line health care workers across the state.
Five hospital systems received the first 55,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine delivered to the state — Parkview Health in Fort Wayne was one of those — and immediately started distributing those. Northeast Indiana health care workers started receiving those on Monday.
Weaver noted that the signups from health care workers to get those vaccines have been overwhelming, with tens of thousands ready to receive their doses.
“More than 46,000 of those eligible people have registered for an appointment and that number continues to grow,” Weaver said, stating that response indicates strongly that health care professional trust the vaccine is safe and effective for use.
Weaver reminded Hoosiers that front-line health workers, long-term care employees and EMS workers are currently in the queue and that availability to other groups will depend on future supply available.
The next group likely to receive vaccines will be critical infrastructure workers and other high-risk individuals, although exact plans haven’t been determined yet. The general public is likely not going to be up until some months into 2021 at the earliest estimation.
“Your turn is coming as more vaccine arrives,” Weaver said.
“I know many Hoosiers just want this pandemic to be over and want to get their vaccine,” Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said. “My plea to you is not only patience … it will still be a number of months before we can make vaccine available to every Hoosier who wants it across our state.”
In the meantime, Hoosiers will need to keep up the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 as much as possible and that includes being smart about the upcoming high holidays, Box said.
With holiday celebrations on the horizon, Box acknowledged that many families tend to gather for Christmas and other get-togethers, but that Hoosiers need to be smart about their holiday plans for Dec. 25 the same as they were for Thanksgiving.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued updated suggestions about holiday activity, with the top line advice being that the safest celebration to have this season is to not gather with friends and family and either celebrate at home with the people in your household or host virtual gatherings with others.
Although health officials had feared and explosion in new COVID-19 activity after Thanksgiving, the state didn’t see any major increases in cases or hospitalizations following the holiday. Whether that’s because COVID activity had already peaked or Hoosiers played it safe can’t be said for sure, but vigiliance should be maintained.
Upwards of 40% of people carry COVID-19 asymptomatically, especially younger people who are less likely to develop symptoms, so gatherings can be risky even if people attending think they feel fine and are COVID-free.
“You increase the risk when you introduce people from outside your immediate household,” Box said. “That includes college students who have been away or children or grandchildren who live elsewhere.”
The CDC guidance specifically identifies certain people who should not take part in any holiday gatherings, which includes people who have been diagnosed with or directly exposed to someone with COVID-19, people waiting pending COVID-19 test results, people who may have been exposed to a COVID-19-positive person in the last 14 days or anyone at increased risk of severe illness including older Hoosiers and people with serious health complications.
For those who do choose to gather, the advice for Christmas is similar to advice from Thanksgiving — keep it small, wear masks and keep spaced out during your get-together.
Hosts who are preparing and serving food should wear masks and, ideally, only one person should serve meals to avoid touch contact of multiple people on serving spoons or dishes.
“I know this guidance is hard and another reminder of all we have sacrificed in 2020, but I encourage you to get creative,” Box said.
With the vaccine in deployment and Hoosiers on the way to getting immunity to the virus, Box said she can see the light at the end of the tunnel of this pandemic, although reminded Hoosiers that we’re still very much still inside that tunnel at this time.
“I truly believe 2021 will be better,” she said.
