Since early March, all of us – regardless of our work and life routines – have had to adjust thoughtfully and as quickly as possible to this period of unprecedented change. Daily shifts in information and our understanding of its impacts have required each of us to begin shifting to redefinition of “normal.”
Though researchers and experts studying COVID-19 are identifying new variations in how and where the virus is affecting people, one thing has remained clear – that this is a highly contagious disease. Also clear have been certain steps each of us could take to reduce our risk of exposure to the virus, including staying at home, wearing masks and social distancing whenever we are away from home, and frequently washing our hands with soap or hand sanitizer.
During this pandemic, Parkview Health and each of its community hospitals and physician office settings have instituted emergency response guidelines, preparing for a possible surge in the number of COVID-19 patients.
The local and regional Incident Command (IC) structure is designed to provide for the care of possible COVID-19 patients, as well as patients whose illnesses or injuries still require the level of service available in the hospital while minimizing any possibility of exposure to the coronavirus. Restrictions have been implemented to keep physicians and co-workers safe, as well, by following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines concerning personal protective equipment (PPE) when caring for a possible COVID-19 patient. We are also following CDC guidelines if someone from frontline staff has a possible exposure to the virus. The strict adherence to IC procedural guidelines has made hospitals among the safest environments during the pandemic.
The emergency department (ED) at Parkview Noble Hospital has remained open throughout the pandemic, assessing patients whose symptoms indicate a potentially life-threatening condition, and referring them for appropriate treatment.
At a recent meeting, I learned that studies are showing an average of 75% of Americans fear catching the coronavirus by coming to the hospital.
We have also experienced a sharp drop in patients coming to our ED who exhibit symptoms of stroke (down 25%) or a heart attack (30%). It is very concerning that people with chest pain or stroke-like symptoms may be delaying coming to the emergency room because of COVID-19. If you have symptoms of a serious illness, don’t wait to come to the ED for fear of getting the coronavirus.
I am very glad to say that none of our staff at Parkview Noble Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19 as a result of their interactions with patients while at work. The result of everyone’s efforts, those of private individuals, as well as healthcare workers, is a slowing of the number of new cases of COVID-19.
In line with Indiana State Department of Health and Gov. Eric Holcomb’s recovery plan, Parkview Noble Hospital is reopening suspended services and increasing services that have remained open, including surgery, rehab therapy, diagnostic imaging and lab. We will continue to incorporate infection prevention processes for the foreseeable future, including assessing everyone on entry to the hospital, requiring everyone to wear masks throughout their visit, continuing frequent hand washing and social distancing.
On behalf of myself and our team at Parkview Noble Hospital, thank you for your support during this time of change. We remain safe and ready to care for our patients and community.
