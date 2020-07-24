ANGOLA — Steuben County’s count of positive COVID-19 cases shot up in the last week, says data from the Steuben County Health Department.
In one week’s time, the county’s case count jumped by 33 positive tests, the data said.
As of Friday, Steuben County had 181 cases, up from 148 the previous Friday. Also, it was a one-day increase of 13 cases between Thursday and Friday.
With a rise in the case count, the Health Department said it is important for people to be following the statewide mask-wearing mandate that takes effect Monday.
“The Steuben County Health Department urges all community members and visitors to Mask Up Hoosiers. This campaign by the State of Indiana and State Department of Health advocates that all citizens and visitors where a mask in an indoor public space or outdoor public space when a distance of six feet cannot be maintained. This is imperative to prevent and slow down the transmission of COVID-19,” said Alicia van Ee, chief environmental health specialist with the Health Department.
Also, as more people become infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the state will be contacting people to do contact tracing.
“Contact tracers from the Indiana State Department of Health are reaching out to individuals to conduct contact tracing investigations for COVID-19. The phone number that will be calling individuals may display as 833-670-0067 or ‘IN Health COVID.’ If you see this number displayed, please answer or call back as soon as possible,” van Ee said.
When it comes to case counts, the younger age groups again accounted for most of the increases. People younger than 40 accounted for nearly 47% of all COVID-19 cases in Steuben County as of Friday.
As has been the case for weeks, the most cases were recorded among people between 30-39 at 41 cases. The 60-69 age group is up to 35 cases, second for age groupings, followed by people 20-29 with 31 cases.
