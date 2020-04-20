INDIANAPOLIS — The number of deaths per day from COVID-19 has fallen off recently, although the number of new cases being diagnosed day to day is holding fairly steady.
As of Monday's noon update from the Indiana State Department of Health, only seven Hoosier had died in the last 24 hours, the lowest point since a week ago on April 13 which also had seven deaths on that day.
However, the low number may be a blip of how and when data is reported, as the number of recorded deaths for the last few weeks tends to be lower through the weekend and higher during the workweek.
One number that isn't showing significant change is the number of new cases reported, which on Monday was 476 additional positive tests. That's down slightly from Sunday, but within a recent range of about 450-600 new cases per day for the last week.
Indiana is in a stretch of good testing days, however. Aside from one low point Friday, the state has been averaging around 3,800 test processed over the last few days, an increase after much lower numbers were being posted prior.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box had recently lifted guidelines on who can be tested, urging health care providers to test anyone they think might have the virus. The state has also been operating a handful of drive-thru sites around the state, including one in Fort Wayne, that allows for rapid testing of hundreds of people.
Typically, coronavirus tests have to be shipped to a lab with a turnaround time of, at best, 24 hours, so the quick-testing machines are something the state is hoping to implement in greater numbers as days go on.
Locally, Noble County sits with 38 total cases, followed by LaGrange and Steuben counties, each with 17 cases. DeKalb County is fourth with 13 cases.
Noble County's case count has spiked in recent days after news that COVID-19 was identified in a second senior care facility in the county. Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff issued a notice on Friday stating four resident of Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, the first facility to have positive cases, had died.
Noble County has four deaths total, according to the state dashboard, with LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb each having only one death so far.
In neighboring counties, Allen County remains the highest with 325 cases, followed by Elkhart County at 164, Kosciusko County at 22 and Whitley County at 16.
