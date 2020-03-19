ANGOLA — Until further notice, Angola City Hall is closed to the public.
Likewise, Angola Parks & Recreation playgrounds are also closed to the public. The parks themselves and the city’s 4 miles of trail way are also open for continued use.
Closed playgrounds include the one at Friendship Park, Fireman’s Park, the Commons Park Playground and the playground at the Selman Timber Frame.
Currently, there is no reopen date as the measure is to help combat the spread of COVID-19. Trails and park areas themselves are still open for people to let children run, throw a ball or Frisbee.
Services have not been discontinued. Trash and recycling pick-up are still on schedule and yard waste pickup will begin April 6 and will continue on the first and third Mondays of each month through Oct. 16.
City utility customers can still pay their utility bills by using the drop box on the east side of City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, by paying online, or by calling 866-587-3587.
The drop box can also be used for permit applications, pavilion rental payments and other necessary communications that can’t be done electronically.
Signs went up on the front door of City Hall early on Thursday, telling of the shutdown.
Staff are still available by phone, 665-3422.
For more information, visit angolain.org or on Facebook, @CityOfAngolaMunicipality.
