INDIANAPOLIS — The ongoing rise in COVID-19 has showed no signs of slowing down as cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to climb across the state.
Average daily case counts are up. Hospitalizations have risen again. And average daily deaths continue to increase as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues circulating the state.
As of right now, there's also no indication that the increases are preparing to level off, as Indiana continues to sees a steady rise across its metrics.
This past week, Indiana has averaged 1,739 cases per day, a 57% increase compared to the 1,107 the week before.
Cases have continued to shoot up. Prior to this week's 57% rise, cases were up 59% the previous week, coming after increases of 37% and 39% the weeks before that.
With rising cases, Indiana continues seeing rising hospitalizations, too.
As of Monday, 1,161 patients were admitted to hospitals across the state for COVID-19 treatment, the highest the statewide census has been since Feb. 11 as the state was coming down off the record highs hit at the end of 2020.
That's an increase of 29% off the hospital census of 902 last Monday.
Deaths have also been continuing to increase. Indiana averaged about 7.3 deaths per day over the past week, up from 6.5 deaths per day the week prior.
The four-county area once again contributed to the rising weekly death toll, with new deaths recorded in DeKalb and LaGrange counties.
In DeKalb County, its 86th death all time occurred on Aug. 4. The deceased was a person 80 years old or older, according to demographic information from the state.
It's been almost three months since the last COVID death in DeKalb County, with the recent death the first in that county since May 7.
To date, DeKalb County has had one death among a patient in the 40s, three deaths among people in their 50s, nine deaths among people in their 60s, 23 deaths of patients in their 70s and 50 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
In LaGrange County, its 73rd death of all time occurred on Aug. 1, and was a person in their 60s, according to state demographic data.
To date, LaGrange County has had two deaths among people in their 50s, 10 deaths among people in their 60s, 21 among people in their 70s and 40 people who were 80 or older.
It's been nearly as long of a layover since LaGrange County's last death. The recent fatality was the first since May 24 in LaGrange County.
Noble and Steuben counties had no new deaths recorded this week, remaining at 91 and 61 all time, respectively.
As for cases in the local area, DeKalb and Steuben saw increases in their case counts compared to the week prior, while Noble and LaGrange counties were similar.
DeKalb County logged 100 new cases the past week, a significant rise from 71 the week prior. Steuben County was also up with 53 new cases, from 34 a week ago.
Noble County's case count dropped slightly to 66 from 80 the previous week, while LaGrange was mostly the same with 15 cases compared to 16 the week previous.
Indiana continues to remain under siege by the delta variant, the highly infectious variant of COVID-19 that has become the dominant strain circulating the state.
Approximately 87% of samples genetically sequenced this month have come back as the delta variant.
The increased spread of the delta variant has led to an increase in breakthrough cases among vaccinated Hoosiers — now making up about 2.98 million Hoosiers, approximately 51% of the eligible population age 12 and up — although the vast majority of new cases continue to be among unvaccinated Hoosiers.
To date, only about 0.18% of vaccinated Hoosiers have experienced a breakthrough case since January.
Prior to July, vaccinated Hoosiers had seen breakthrough cases at a rate less than 2 per 100,000, with that rate hitting about 5 per 100,000 recently amid the delta surge.
For comparison, new case counts for the unvaccinated have never been lower than 4 per 100,000 and have spiked as high as 33 per 100,000 recently, showing a large disparity between those who have had shots and those who haven't.
Since January, about 98% of all new cases have been diagnosed in unvaccinated Hoosiers. Likewise, about 98% of all new COVID-19 deaths have also been unvaccinated Hoosiers.
