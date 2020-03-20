GARRETT — The Greater Garrett group will sponsor a nonperishable canned food drive today from 5-8 p.m. at the Garrett Public Library, at Houston and Randolph streets. Volunteers will collect donations from donors’ vehicles.
Donations will go to the Community Care Food Pantry and also the elderly in the community who have a dire need for food. A few items that the pantry is running short on include Hamburger Helper, Tuna Helper and spaghetti sauce. Monetary donations also would be appreciated; checks can be made payable to the Community Care Food Pantry.
“Your support is greatly appreciated as we work and come together during this time,” the sponsoring group said in a news release.
Anyone with questions may call Larry Getts at 615-3709 or send email to Greater Garrett at greatergarrett@gmail.com.
