BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Remote learning ends for the Prairie Heights Panthers on May 28, with assignments due to teachers by noon on June 1.
Information released Tuesday says completed work packets may be dropped off at the student’s school building between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on June 1.
Student report cards will be printed out and mailed to parents June 10. Elementary and middle school families with Tin Caps tickets will have those mailed with report cards.
The school requests only completed work be turned in while practicing social distancing.
Students, with the exception of graduating seniors, will be able to pick up their personal belongings at a later date in July or August. Library books, text books and Chromebooks will also be dropped off at the later date.
Seniors will turn in their textbooks, Chromebooks, library books and any remote learning materials on June 1 from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., with access to the building being done in time slots based on last name.
The time slots are as follows:
• 10-10:15 — Alwine-Beisheim
• 10:15-10:30 — Blakeley-Conley
• 10:30-10:45 — Cornell-Ebert
• 10:45-11 — Elliott-German
• 11-11:15 — Ginder-Hostetler
• 11:15-11:30 — Howald-Malone
• 11:30-11:45 — McClanahan-Neely
• 11:45-12 — Newell-Philpott
• 12-12:15 — Playa Rosell-Shelpman
• 12:15-12:30 — Smith-Teller
•12:30-12:45 — Towns-Zolman
Students should park in the teachers’ parking lot and enter the school through door three.
At that time, seniors will also pay any outstanding fees, receive field trip or SAT refunds, clean out their school and athletic lockers and pick up Jostens orders and athletic letters or awards.
Each senior must complete a senior checkout form on Google Forms that was sent by the guidance department to their school e-mail account.
Graduation has been set for July 24 at 6:30 p.m. on the football field with each graduate receiving four guest tickets. More on graduation will be communicated at a later date.
For now, summer school will be taking place July 27-30 and Aug. 3-6. Families will be notified of any changes.
Elementary kindergarten registration has been postponed. Families with incoming kindergarteners in the district that haven’t yet called the school should call Julie Hullinger, elementary secretary, at 351-2028.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.