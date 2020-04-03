WATERLOO — DeKalb Central schools Superintendent Steve Teders sent out a communication to DeKalb Central families Thursday afternoon in response to the announcement that Indiana schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.
“I hope this communication finds you safe and well. I wish I were able to communicate a more positive and upbeat message but unfortunately, Governor Holcomb and the Superintendent of Public Instruction, Dr. Jennifer McCormick, announced the closure of our schools for the remainder of the school year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“DeKalb Central Schools will be communicating changes and adjustments to our current virtual learning plan moving forward in the coming days. Please know that we will continue to be the bright light in a very uncertain time in our world. We will continue to care and love our students. We will continue to feed our students. We will continue to support all our students and especially our seniors ... we are here for you and we will do everything in our power to support you to the end goal of graduation. We got this and we will get there together,” Teders wrote.
“So in summary, please stay tuned for future announcements from DeKalb Central Schools.
“I also want to say how proud I am of our students and staff through virtual learning. I hear so many positive stories and love the engagement and learning that is continuing despite our current circumstances.
“Stay safe, stay strong, and embrace every day with a positive outlook.
“#WeAreDeKalb and we will get through this!!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.