AUBURN — A DeKalb County man and his Brazilian fiancee have been forced to postpone their wedding because the COVID-19 outbreak has made it impossible for the bride-to-be to find a flight to the United States, where the wedding was to have taken place.
Ethan Bassett of Auburn and Iana Lima of Brazil had planned to exchange wedding vows April 19 at New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo.
While a new date for their wedding has not been set, the couple maintain an optimistic outlook and are looking to the future, Bassett said.
The couple first met just over two years ago when Bassett, a 2017 DeKalb High School graduate, was on spring break from Trine University.
“I went down to Manaus, Brazil, with a team to volunteer on a medical/mission boat on the Amazon River. While I was there, Iana was one of the many volunteers that helped us that week,” Bassett said.
“If both of us are being honest, it wasn’t love at first sight. At the time we didn’t think our paths would ever cross again, so I guess it never came to mind. Lo and behold, the next summer I end up going back to Manaus for three months to do a sort of missions internship. It was on this trip that we really started to notice one another. We worked side-by-side on quite a few missions, me helping wherever I could, and her translating. It was through these trips that our relationship really began and blossomed.”
For the past few months they have been separate, Bassett living in Auburn working as a salesman for his family’s business, Bassett Office Furniture and Supply, while Lima was finishing her Master of Business Administration degree in human management back in Manaus.
Bassett said they had planned on remaining in the United States for a few years to save up enough money to eventually buy a house in Manaus. Lima would work in human resources and Bassett would work in sales, and eventually they would continue their missions work in Manaus, he explained.
Planning the wedding from two different countries, Bassett and Lima split up the work to fit what each could do best.
“Iana was the visionary; she knew what needed to be done and how to do it. Meanwhile I was on the logistics side, actually getting the things that she wanted done,” Bassett said. “In the end, though, we couldn’t have done it without the help and support of our families. They had much more experience in planning than us, and it showed.”
Bassett said he first became concerned about how COVID-19 might affect their wedding plans around the beginning of March, when cases first began to be reported in the United States.
“It was quite the surprise to Iana, however, as she was on a mission boat trip from March 1-14. She didn’t have much, if any, phone signal for the majority of the trip, so it was a huge surprise to her when she got back to the city and saw how much had changed in just 14 days. It went from being no worry at all to being our biggest worry,” Bassett said.
He said the virus affected their wedding plans in two different waves.
“During the first wave, we just thought that we would have to cut the size of our wedding down. We planned on around 100 guests, but at that time we would have had to cut that number down to 50. This would have been hard, but it was manageable,” he explained.
“The second wave was the much bigger ordeal, however. That came when the airlines decided to cancel the flights from Brazil to the U.S. It’s not even an order from the government — the borders between Brazil and the U.S. are still open. It’s just impossible to find any flights to get to either.”
Bassett said postponing a wedding is something you hope you never have to do.
“There were a few days there where I know that neither of us knew what to do or how to handle anything. It was stressful and caused quite a few sleepless nights,” he said.
However, the couple did not let their disappointment get the better of them.
“There wasn’t anything we could do about the situation, so we decided to own it and make it part of our story,” Bassett said.
“We are maintaining a very positive outlook now. It is a situation that will make our marriage stronger down the road and will be a great story to tell our grandchildren some day. We can’t control the past, so we might as well look toward our future.
“Currently we don’t have a new date set. We are just going to wait and see when things start to clear up and plan accordingly to that.”
