INDIANAPOLIS — More Hoosiers are getting retested for COVID-19 throughout August as statewide testing numbers remain at high levels.
Throughout the pandemic, Indiana has collected and reported the number of unique individuals getting tested for COVID-19. By reporting that way, if a person seeks a second or third test or more, they were not being counted multiple times in the testing numbers.
To date, just shy of 898,000 Hoosiers have been tested at least once for COVID-19, representing about 13.3% of Indiana’s population.
At the end of July, the state also started reporting total tests administered, which included retests done by people who had already been counted as “unique” tests sometime in the past.
As of Saturday, the state has administered 1,149,279 total tests.
That means overall, 21.9% of all tests done have been retests of people who had been tested at least once before.
And, lately, that percentage has been increasing.
Since Aug. 1, the percentage of tests that are retests have run about 30%, but over the last two days were as high as 47% and 42%, respectively.
Viral testing, the type of testing done at most testing sites around the state, are effective at determining whether someone is infected at that moment at time. But as Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box has stated in the past, a negative test one day doesn’t guarantee that person isn’t positive with COVID-19 the next day.
Therefore, people may seek multiple tests if they have become ill multiple times or have had instances where they’ve crossed paths with someone who may have been exposed.
Certain types of workers including health care workers or nursing home staff may also have been tested multiple times to ensure that they are COVID-19-free in order to stay on the job.
As schools reopen around the state, it’s also possible the number of retests may increase if students or staff are potentially exposed to COVID-19 at school and seek testing to confirm whether they’re infected or not.
Kendallville’s free OptumServe test site at the Community Learning Center continues to offer free testing to any Indiana resident, if people register online at lhi.care/covidtesting.
