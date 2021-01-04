AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents over the past four days.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,126 since the start of the pandemic.
Monday’s new patients include none between birth and age 10; 10 between ages 11-20; 18 from 21-30 years of age; 28 between 31-40; 17 who are 41-50 years old; 14 who are 51-60; 21 who are 61-70; seven who are 71-80; one who is 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 226 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, including 40 who have been treated by intensive-care units.
A total of 68 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, including 34 in December.
Steuben County reported one new COVID-19 death over the past two-days — the only new death in the four-county region over a quiet New Year’s holiday weekend.
Case counts were down across the state on Sunday and Monday, but both drops came with reduced testing numbers well below recent averages, likely a lingering impact from short-term closures for the holiday.
On Sunday, Steuben County reported its 28th death from COVID-19, a death that occurred on Saturday, making it the first newly reported virus death of 2021 in the four-county area.
The death was of a patient 80 years old or older, according to demographic information from the state.
Steuben County has seen a string of deaths in recent weeks. After having zero between Dec. 1-17, the county has recorded eight in the last 16 days.
It’s unclear at this time what has caused the local spike in deaths.
Long-term care facility data, which is current through Dec. 30, shows fewer than five deaths all-time at Aperion Care in Angola and none at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation, although both centers have reported recent cases.
Steuben County was the only local death reported over the last two days.
Case counts and deaths were down over the weekend, although testing had dropped to below-average numbers coming out of the New Year’s holiday.
Indiana reported 2,981 new cases Sunday and 3,597 Monday. Those numbers weren’t as low as the weekend coming out the Christmas holiday, but were still lower than recent figures.
The two daily results came on testing of 23,000 tests and 21,000 tests, which is low compared to recent averages of around 45,000 tests per day. Because of it, positivity rates were high at 12.73% and 16.86%, respectively.
If trends follow last week, it may be midweek before daily testing and case numbers return to their post-holiday normal levels. Death reports are always lower over the weekend, with Tuesday usually the highest day of the week due to a lag in reporting and verification that usually catches up at the start of the work week.
Hospitalizations across the state were up for the past two days, rising to 2,836 overall in treatment across the state. The short-term increase isn’t cause for alarm, as Indiana has seen ups and downs in its hospital census for the last month but overall figures have been in decline. Numbers typically drop for a few days, increase for two or three days, then start to decline again recently.
Hospital patients are still well down from a peak at more than 3,400 in treatment on Nov. 30.
Locally, new case counts changed by smaller-than-usual amounts, following the trend of the state as the whole over the holiday weekend.
DeKalb County added 64 cases over the two-day span, while Noble County added 61, Steuben County was up 34 and LaGrange County increased nine.
