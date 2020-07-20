INDIANAPOLIS — The state topped 900 new cases of COVID-19 for only the second time over the last two days, but overall positivity rates declined a bit despite the higher numbers.
New cases and positivity, however, continue to be noticeably higher than they were throughout June as Indiana continues an upswing of cases during July.
On Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 917 new cases of COVID-19, the second-highest number ever. That’s just shy of all the all-time single-day high mark of 949 set back on April 27.
Monday’s numbers dropped from that mark to 635 cases, still more than 250 cases higher than the average day in June, but lower than recent days.
Although the past two days logged high case numbers, both actually represented slight improvements as the positivity rate for both was lower than previous days.
Sunday’s total came on 12,425 tests, the second-highest testing day ever, for a positivity rate of 7.38%. Monday’s figures came on lower testing numbers at 8,780 tests, but that was good enough for a slightly lower positivity rate of 7.23%.
Both were improvements after the state had logged daily positivity rates of 7.5% or higher for 11 out of the previous 12 days, including one day that was over 10%.
The number of cases continues to trend upward but the seven-day positivity rate for the state is beginning to level off after increasing steadily following a low point in mid-June.
Testing across Indiana has ramped back up after a significant drop around the beginning of the month. The state has processed more than 8,000 tests a day for seven days straight now, a significant increase from numbers as low as about 3,500 following the Fourth of July holiday.
Locally, Noble County is showing some sharper increases recently while the other three counties in the northeast corner remain quiet.
Noble County added five cases on Sunday and then 10 more as of Monday’s report for 15 over the two-day period.
All of those cases are in the community, as Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said there were no active cases among nursing home residents or staff as of Friday.
Noble County had seen sharp increases in cases and deaths early on in the pandemic due to major outbreaks at two nursing homes in the county. Over time, those outbreaks have come under control and have been stamped out, leaving the vulnerable long-term care population in better shape.
Noble County had been passed by LaGrange County for the highest number of all-time cases in the four-county area during June, but then shortly after retook the lead as LaGrange numbers slowed and Noble’s picked back up.
Steuben County saw the next biggest increase over the weekend, adding six cases since Saturday, with DeKalb County up one and LaGrange County also up one.
LaGrange County sits one case shy of 500 all-time at 499.
While Indiana as a whole has been seeing an uptick in cases, northeast Indiana has been somewhat isolated from that trend. While the region saw its own mini-surge in early June following the Memorial Day holiday, cases counts have slowed significant since.
No new deaths were reported. Noble County remains at 28, LaGrange County at 10, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at three.
