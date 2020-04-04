LAGRANGE — Two more people have tested positive for the COVID-19 in LaGrange County, bringing the total number of positive cases in the area to four.
The LaGrange County Health Department made the announcement Friday morning. According to Dr. Thomas Pechin, the LaGrange County health officer, the health department staff is working closely with these two additional patients and continues to monitor those cases to ensure that all infection control protocols are being followed.
The patients have been hospitalized for at least a week. Preliminary information indicated that one of the patients traveled to the Indianapolis area during the past month. The health department said these new cases are not related to one another. No additional information about the patients will be released due to privacy laws.
The state website also shows that health department officials have conducted 27 COVID-19 tests in LaGrange County.
On Friday, the LaGrange County Health Department announced that all parks in the county would be closed until further notice.
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb issued a public health emergency declaration that calls on state agencies to continue their diligence and cooperation in responding to COVID-19 and ensures that Indiana can seek funding to control and stop the spread of coronavirus. The governor has also ordered that Hoosiers remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety. The order is in effect from March 25 through April 7.
The LaGrange County Health Department said it will provide updates as new information becomes available.
Visit coronavirus.IN.gov for the most up-to-date information.
