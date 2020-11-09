KENDALLVILLE — Noble County school districts aren’t seeing a huge number of COVID-19 cases in their buildings, but the few cases that are there and exposures from other sources are putting the squeeze on students, teachers and staff.
After the first three months of the school years, local school districts are managing the situation, but the strain is adding up.
That being said, districts are now adapting in hopes of getting more students back in the classroom sooner while still keeping buildings safe from widespread virus transmission.
On Monday, East Noble Superintendent Ann Linson sent out an update to parents, informing them that, while there’s been few cases identified in East Noble buildings, more than 800 students have been sent home on 14-day quarantines since the school year started.
“Those of you who have been impacted know this is a very long time for students to be out of school. Of those sent home, we have no reports of close contacts contracting the virus,” Linson said.
For parents who think the two-week quarantine period has been onerous, the good news is that the district is altering its guidelines with approval from the Noble County Health Department to help shorten the at-home window.
If a student is exposed and sent home on quarantine, they can get back to school earlier by getting a COVID-19 test on or after the fifth day after the exposure. Students must obtain a nasal swab and not a “rapid” 15-minute test, which is known to have a much higher error rate than genetic tests sent out to a lab.
If the test comes back negative — a period which can take two, three or more days depending on the burden on the testing system — and if the student has no symptoms, has had no fever in the last 24 hours and has no household members who are COVID-19-positive or on their own quarantine, they can return to school.
Students, however, will need to check in with the school nurse each morning for the remainder of the normal 14-day period for a wellness check, but can stay in school if they appear to be healthy.
Based on the waiting period and the testing return, the new policy could get students back in the classroom about a week earlier at the fastest.
“Please understand, as a parent, you have a choice. Your child may follow the 14-day quarantine for close contacts or you may return your child to school sooner when following the above early return criteria,” Linson said.
East Noble’s not the only district making some recent changes, as Central Noble called a late-breaking e-learning day on Nov. 2 “to address some staffing concerns as the result of COVID-19 quarantines,” the district said in a notice to families.
At least part of the shakeup appears to have happened in the lunchroom, as the district announced lunch changes at Central Noble Primary in Wolf Lake and followed up with a posting looking for new .food service workers on its social media pages
“Today’s cancellation allowed the district to reallocate staff and resources to ensure that all supervision and logistic needs that have resulted from staff quarantines are addressed as we return to the school buildings,” Superintendent Troy Gaff said in a follow-up letter on Nov. 2. “In order to continue in-person instruction at the primary building, some support staff from the other buildings will be sharing responsibilities to ensure student needs are being met.”
West Noble hasn’t been immune, such as last week when two primary school classes had to be sent home after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
While the school remained open after the staff member became symptomatic over fall break and then got positive test results back, it lead to another large-scale quarantine.
After 60 schools days down, West Noble Superintendent Galen Mast said things have been going fairly well, although the district is seeing more activity over the last two weeks of classes.
“Our principals and staff and community have worked hard and remained flexible in making things work for our students,” Mast said. “We have seen an uptick in cases with our students over the past couple of school days. We had nearly zero student cases until the past two weeks. In our five buildings at WN, we have close to 200 students quarantined to go along with 19 staff members needing to quarantine as of today. We are using support staff to cover classes.”
Mast made an observation that other school leaders have made in recent weeks too — students appear to pick up the virus outside school and that there’s little transmission from student to student in the buildings. When students do develop symptoms of an illness, parents are doing a good job exercising on the side of caution.
“Parents are doing a wonderful job of not sending kids to school when they are not feeling well and our staff has been diligent about monitoring the health and well being of the students and of each other,” he said.
The actual case numbers from local schools haven’t been huge, according to the state’s school COVID-19 dashboard, but the quarantine impacts are much larger.
East Noble has had at least 25 student cases across seven buildings; Central Noble has reported less than five student cases at the Jr./Sr. high and elementary school and less than five staff cases at the primary school; and West Noble has had around 10 student cases at minimum, according to the state’s most recent data from Nov. 6.
The changes and recent challenges at schools come at a time when COVID-19 numbers are surging in Noble County.
The county has had 348 new cases confirmed since Oct. 31 and positivity has risen to about 12%.
Noble County is testing more, from about 137 tests per day on Oct. 1 to 257 tests per day average recently, an increase of about 92%.
But over that same period, the county has gone from averaging just five cases per day to 42 cases per day, an increase of 740%.
Positivity has gone from 5.4% at the beginning of October to 12% now, showing that case activity has simply far outstripped the rise in testing and therefore indicating that the virus is more prevalent and active in the community.
While school-age children are generally at minimal risk — Noble County has had no deaths in patients under 50, there’s been fewer than five deaths statewide among people 0-19 despite nearly 29,000 cases and less than 250 people under 20 have been hospitalized since March — health officials remain concerned with controlling spread as much as possible as the warning that wider, unchecked spread among low-risk people in the community eventually means dire consequences for high-risk people have come true over the last month.
Indiana has seen the sharp rise in cases lead to sharp rises in hospitalizations and deaths among older patients, including reintroduction of COVID-19 into nursing homes that had been mostly shielded from the virus for months.
After having just four deaths from COVID-19 across July, August and September in Noble County, there have been seven since Oct. 1, six of which have occurred since Oct. 21.
Linson lauded her staff’s tenacity and said the schools continue to adapt daily to the changing situation.
“They are pitching in wherever needed to keep our buildings open to ensure students receive the quality education and support they need. I feel blessed to be working with so many caring adults. Each day is like a roller coaster,” Linson said. “Positive cases and removing close contacts has created constant mobility of students and continues to be stressful for our teachers, nurses, and support staff. It is important for our students to be in school and we will do all we can to stay open and serve these very important people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.