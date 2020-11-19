ANGOLA — Cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County are continuing to spread rapidly, the most recent weekly report from the Steuben County Health Department says.
The county logged 222 new cases over the course of the past week, ending on Wednesday, the new report said.
The increase over the previous week’s new case count of 162 marked a 23% increase in a week’s time.
“The Indiana Department of Health is reporting a positivity rate of all tested at 16.63%. The Indiana Department of Health has announced and released (Wednesday) that Steuben County has changed to a weekly composite score of 3.0, due to the average number of cases per 100,000 residents was reported at 708,” said the report issued by Alicia Walsh, the Health Department’s chief environmental health specialist and office administrator.
Once again, the 20-29 age group is showing the most growth, now with 244 cases all time compared to 240 last week. Nearing the 200-case mark is the 50-59 age category, which is now at 198, an increase of 40 cases over the previous week.
Like the week of Nov. 4-11, the 60-69 age category is still No. 3 overall with 181 cases, an increase of 32 over the previous week, the most recent report said.
As of Wednesday, according to the local data, Steuben County has a total of 1185 COVID-19 positive cases, 735 individuals considered recovered and 12 deaths associated with COVID-19. That means there are 438 people with active COVID-19 cases in the county.
Steuben County continues to have a free COVID-19 testing site open in Angola at 501 S. John St. To schedule an appointment, go to scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov and click on “I do not have an invitation code” to begin the scheduling process.
