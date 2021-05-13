ANGOLA — Now that the Steuben County Health Department is moving its COVID-19 vaccine clinic to the Steuben Community Center, it might also start providing vaccines in mobile situations.
It is possible that the Health Department provides shots during the Steuben County 4-H Fair, for example, and possibly in schools.
During a meeting of the Steuben County Council on Wednesday, Steuben County Health Department Administrator Alicia Walsh said she and her staff will be working to get vaccinations out to many segments of the population in venues different than the typical clinic setting.
Schools are a possibility, Walsh said in response to a council member’s question, but arrangements would have to be made through their respective administrations. Special permission would be needed to serve the student bodies on site at Hamilton Community Schools and Prairie Heights Schools where the schools are physically located in other counties even though they serve significant numbers of Steuben County residents.
There will be efforts to become mobile in order to reach people who are lacking transportation and therefore would have a difficult time getting to the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., where the Health Department’s clinic is moving and opening on Tuesday.
“May 18th is our first day of operation at the Community Center,” Walsh said.
The final day of operation at the Steuben County Event Center at Crooked Lake was today. Cameron Memorial Community Hospital will remain in operation at the Event Center through next Thursday.
The Health Department has been providing the Moderna vaccine while Cameron has provided Pfizer BioNTech. The Health Department was just approved to start administering the Pfizer vaccine.
When the county starts receiving the Pfizer vaccine, it will be held in the pharmacy department at Cameron Hospital, which has the equipment to keep it stored at ultra-cold temperatures.
The Health Department will also be able to provide the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot. Pfizer requires two shots taken three weeks apart and Moderna requires two shots taken four weeks apart.
Making clinics more mobile won’t be something new for the Health Department. Earlier this spring the Health Department set up a clinic on campus at Trine University and administered 200 vaccines. There was also a mass vaccination clinic at the Crooked Lake site in April.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals under age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To make an appointment for a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
