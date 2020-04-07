ALBION — While the Noble County government has been partially on pause for the last two weeks, the county is once again hitting the play button.
Although the Noble County Courthouse and other offices will remain closed to the public, departments — some of which were completely shuttered for the last two weeks while others were operating on skeleton crews — are now back in business.
County government functions should be restored now, although people who want to access them are being asked to call ahead first and talk with staff. If its business that requires a person to come in, you’ll need to set up an appointment.
Commissioner Gary Leatherman, in Tuesday’s Noble County Council meeting held in the circuit courtroom instead of the usual meeting room that’s too tight quarters, said he met with department heads on Monday morning and discussed reopening offices.
“We stressed the importance to all elected officials, department heads, we need to be back in here,” Leatherman said. “They are back. They’re working on things right now.”
The courthouse, however, is not open to the public and won’t be until at least May 7.
“Through May 7, we are going to keep all county offices or buildings closed. We will have people back to work, the offices will be functioning, all department heads are expected to be in there, do their work as needed,” Leatherman said. “If the public needs to come in they have to call that individual department and make an appointment to come in.”
How exactly each department will be functioning is being left up to the department heads to decide staffing, work duties and operations.
With more than 25 individual departments and a workforce of around 180 county employees, Leatherman stressed that there was no one-size-fits-all solution. Because every department is different, they have different interaction levels with the public too.
Leatherman likened the situation back to his days as county sheriff, where he was responsible for protecting staff from inmates, inmates from inmates, and inmates from staff. The same kind of mentality applies with county offices, the public and the virus.
“We have to protect our employees from the public, we have to protect employees from employees, and we have to protect the public coming in,” Leatherman said.
The commissioners also created some new coronavirus-related temporary sick policies for people who cannot return to work because they are sick, because someone in their home is sick or even because they are primary caregivers for dependents who are home because schools are canceled.
In the meantime, the county offices will function like other businesses still open now by maintaining good social distancing, hygiene and sanitation to keep people protected.
“We tried to be fair, we tried to get things functioning the best we could,” Leatherman said.
