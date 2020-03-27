The rapid change of lifestyle and daily uncertainty that came with the global coronavirus pandemic is understandably causing some stress.
"It is normal to worry and in times of uncertainty to even experience high anxiety and panic," said therapist Pegi Boswell of the Sante Group in Angola.
Cathy Covell, owner of Motion For Life, Orland, which provides myofascial release for both humans and animals, agrees.
"The body responds to stress the same way it would to an actual physical threat — it can't tell the difference between stress and threat," said Covell. "Stress can decrease our immune system and lead to sickness. Learning how to turn off the stress is going to be critical as we are all trying to stay healthy."
Covell suggests meditation.
"'Insight Timer' is a free app you can download that has thousands of meditations," said Covell. "Even if you only have one minute, it has a meditation for you. There are meditations that focus on improving health, helping to sleep easier, a large variety. A couple of my favorites are epigentic healing, physical healing meditation and 'manifest your unlimited potential.'"
Boswell says the mind needs exercised just the the body.
In her words, she provides these tips:
• Each morning, when you get up, spend five to 10 minutes doing breathing exercises or a morning meditation. Not only is this relaxing and centering, but it helps the neurons in our brain wire together in a positive way.
• Practice gratitude every day. Experiencing gratitude keeps us grounded in the moment.
• Go for a walk or do some form of physical exercise. Physical exercise releases healthy chemicals in our body to help us stay positive.
• Extend "loving kindness" to yourself, those you love and the whole world. You can find Loving Kindness meditations online.
5. Unplug from the TV and electronics. Watching too much about a stressful event can traumatize the brain and our hearts. Watch enough to stay informed, but don't over do it.
• Engage with your family in healthy, fun activities: do a puzzle, play a game, have a camp out in the living room, plant seeds and prepare for spring, bake together and/or teach your children to cook, tell stories and use imagination.
• Read a fun book. Read on your own or to your family.
• Get enough sleep. Sleep is very important when your are under stress. The brain needs sleep to be able to process events and let go of stress.
• Color! Nothing helps stress while creating focus and joy like coloring. Use adult or children's coloring books.
• Create in any way — use art, music, knitting, sewing, and any other creative talent to soothe.
