INDIANAPOLIS — Flu activity has been minimal in Indiana every week of 2021 so far and those already small numbers continue to decrease week by week.
The Indiana State Department of Health once again rated flu activity in the state as "minimal," the lowest rating, where it's been every week so far in 2021.
Outside a handful of weeks in fall 2020 when flu hit "low," it's been otherwise minimal through the 2020-21 season.
In the 23rd week of statewide surveillance, Indiana logged 292 more instances of "influence-like illness" being reported at monitoring sites across the state for the week ended March 6. In total, there have been 11,159 cases of flu reported this season.
That accounted for 0.65% of reports at doctors offices and outpatient sites, another small decrease from last week's 0.72%.
Flu activity has been running at or below 1% incidence rate for most of the 2020-21 season, with the rate slowly deflating each week so far in 2021.
State health officials have noted that interventions being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as masking, social distancing and staying home when ill, are likely to have beneficial impacts in reducing the spread of influenza.
The state also notes that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may be affecting whether Hoosiers visit health care providers if they are sick or if they’re riding out illnesses at home without seeking treatment or professional opinion.
In the last four years, flu rates have typically run approximately 3-6% at this time of year, so activity is significantly lower this season.
Flu cases at urgent care centers and emergency rooms ticked up a little bit compared to a week ago, rising to 0.59% from 0.51% the week before.
Despite that small increase, those rates are still considerably below normal, as that percentage has ranged from about 2-5% in the past four flu seasons.
The state did record one additional death attributable to flu, taking the state's death toll from influenza to five this season. That, like the other instances, is also low compared to previous years.
Indiana has typically averaged about 150 flu deaths per year, so 2020-21 is running significantly behind that.
Although the flu season is nearing its end, Indiana is not completely out of it yet. Flu activity does often spike a bit near the end of March — the state had its highest percentage of flu reports in 2019-20 in late-March/early-April — although this season may continue to be atypical in that respect, too.
The state has not identified any particular strains of flu through testing at the Indiana State Department of Health lab yet this year, although specimen testing numbers are lower than in previous years, as the state has been primarily focused on fighting COVID-19 this season.
Weekly flu surveillance reports from this year and previous years can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health website at in.gov/isdh/22104.htm.
