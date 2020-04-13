While everyone, myself included, is having a bad time living through the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been an important time to be involved in local news.
Last week, I was forwarded a poll conducted by Politico that had asked voters about the best sources of quality information about coronavirus.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for more than 35 years, ranked at the top of the list with 76% trust overall. Dr. Fauci has become something of an American celebrity with his no-nonsense assessments of the virus and the U.S. response.
Behind Fauci was the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with 75%. As the nation’s top agency dealing with disease outbreaks, it’s good that people trust the information from the CDC, too.
Following behind the medical expert and agency, both at 69% trust, were local news and your state’s governor.
After that was the World Health Organization (63%), national news (59%), President Trump (45%), Congressional Democrats (41%) and Congressional Republicans (40%).
Basically, the further up the chain you go and the more political the source, the lower the trust goes. While Fauci, the CDC, local news outlets and governors got pretty balanced support from voters of both parties, things got way more partisan down the list.
Unsurprisingly, Democratic voters trust Trump 17%, compared to 79% for Republicans. (Trump tied with Fauci as the most-trusted source of information for Republicans, beating out every other category.)
Anyhow, it’s worth noting here the divide between local news at 69% and national news at 59%. I, naturally, get tired of the bashing of “the media” that happens on social media and other places. People on the right bemoan the bias of the “liberal media” while people on the left blast bias of right-wing outlets like Fox News and President Trump’s new favorite OANN.
Meanwhile, local news outlets get stuck in the crossfire as people accuse one side of being Trump propaganda machines while the other claims the media is part of some Deep State conspiracy to usher in a New World Order or something.
I had to laugh a couple weeks ago when someone posted “The media keeps playing up coronavirus because they want a depression to try to hurt Trump!”
Like, yeah, our family-owned media company with revenue from advertising of national and small local businesses wants an economic downturn that dries up advertising. Brilliant!
Anyhow, while people argue over CNN and Fox News and OANN and MSNBC and who’s to blame for coronavirus, the rest of us in local media kind of hang around writing stories about how people are coping and what restaurants are doing and when and where the local school is hosting its next food giveaway.
We’re writing about the advice of local health departments, how police are staying safe, how local people are helping by sewing cloth masks or 3D printing face shields.
We’re delivering daily updates on the number of new cases and deaths, charting data and graphing it out so you can visualize it and explaining the numbers with context and nuance so that you can understand what you’re looking at. (And, by the way, doing that well before even the state health department started doing it.)
We’re producing Sunday features about how to make your own cloth mask, highlighting community food donations, asking food banks how they’re coping and checking in with students, teachers and parents about how they’ve adapted to school at home.
We’re gathering the unemployment numbers, we’re analyzing who is getting furloughed or laid off, we’re talking to local economic experts about what their expectations are both short-term and long-term in the local economy.
We’re covering the governor’s daily updates from Indianapolis, asking questions and continuing to drill down on health officials on what’s happening with our ability to test and identify the virus in our communities.
We’re doing all that and more and we’re the only one doing this in our communities.
If our newspapers didn’t exist, this information wouldn’t exist. Yes, the Fort Wayne TV stations might get out to the northeast corner every now and then, but not every day and not at the granular level that we are week after week.
And we’re doing this with a daily news staff of about three people per county.
Our focus is right here and only here. While you may spend your evenings watching pundits pontificating about who is to blame and why, we’re much more occupied with what you need to know today to get through your day and how to stay healthy and safe as we work through this.
If you want to indulge in partisan arguments and conspiracy theories about the coronavirus, there’s plenty of junk websites, YouTube channels and cable news networks to get that from.
We’re keeping it local and delivering the news you can use about what’s happening here in your back yard.
We’re here. We’re delivering. We’re committed to the job.
If you need a place to put your trust when it comes to news about coronavirus, put it here.
We’ll keep doing what we can to live up to that trust.
Steve Garbacz is executive editor for KPC Media Group and editor for The News Sun. He can be reached at sgarbacz@kpcmedia.com.
