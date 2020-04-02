INDIANAPOLIS — It felt inevitable no matter how bad we didn't want it to happen. The spring sports season is canceled.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced Thursday afternoon the spring sports season was officially canceled shortly after Indiana Superintendent of Public Education Dr. Jennifer McCormick announced Thursday that all Indiana schools will have no in-person instruction for the rest of the school year.
"With the announcement today of the closure of K-12 schools throughout Indiana for the remainder of the school year, the IHSAA announces the cancellation of all spring sports tournament series events for the 2019-20 school year," a statement released Thursday afternoon by the IHSAA said.
With more and more majoring sporting events being canceled around the world, the cancellation of the springs sports season felt like it was coming any day.
Many area athletic directors, including Angola and Central Noble athletic directors Steve Lantz and Dave Bremer, expressed their condolences for the senior athletes on Twitter shortly after the announcement.
"Unfortunately, we have received sad news that our spring sports have been cancelled for the season. My heart goes out to all our athletes that have trained and worked on their sport. Continue to stay strong and together as we go through this difficult time," Lantz said.
"This is what we have dreaded. The IHSAA has canceled the spring sports season and tournaments. My heart goes out to all of the spring senior athletes who have worked so hard. Mourn this loss today but remember that greater things are to come. Stay safe Cougar Nation!," Bremer said.
All high school sports have become year-round commitments, and when a season gets taken away from everyone one involved, it can hurt emotionally. There will be no conference tournaments, no sectionals, no regionals, no semi-states and no state finals to look forward to.
"I just feel heartbroken for the students, coaches and leaders that have put so much time and effort into this spring and making it memorable for our community," East Noble activities director Nick David said by phone. "As you know in today's society, there's athletics and any type of activity whether you're talking show choir, band or theater, it's year-round. Kids don't do it for just their season, they live it year-round."
Garrett athletic director Chris DePew thought the decision came a little premature and could have been pushed off just a little longer.
"Not surprised but disappointed," DePew said by phone. "I know there was a lot to consider, but I was hoping we could go in smaller increments of time in our canceling of things."
DePew said he was in favor of trying to make decisions in two-week increments.
The Association continues to remind its member schools and the general public to follow the guidance of the governor and the Indiana State Department of Health via IN.gov/coronavirus.
