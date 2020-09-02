INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana wants to make it easier for people to figure out whether COVID-19 is spreading more widely or not in their counties by providing a new color-coded map, but that map is getting one more tweak before it rolls out to the public this week.
That’s meaning removing one of the scoring criteria, which upon further review introduced too much volatility to ratings without providing much context to the situation.
Last week, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box announced the new four-color rating map, which was scheduled to release Wednesday afternoon. That map was developed in response to repeated requests from Indiana school districts looking for more guidance about how to make informed decisions about classes and events depending on the spread in their communities.
The 92-county map will break down into blue, yellow, orange and red, colors that will show how prevalent new COVID-19 activity is in those counties.
Last week, the state said that would be based on an average score from ratings in three different categories — new cases per capita, positivity rate and change in positivity rate week to week. But this week. Box reported that the last measures, change in rates, was being removed because it introduced too much volatility to the ratings without much benefit.
Positivity rates can swing wildly week to week, especially in smaller counties where little testing is being done so a few positive tests can really skew numbers. That change, Box said, wasn’t necessarily the best indicator as to whether cases and transmission are rising, so it’s being removed from scoring.
“We determined that including the percent change in positivity from week to week introduced too much volatility,” Box said. “We want these maps to be useful tools but do not want them to give a false sense of security.”
The map will be updated weekly on Wednesdays and will change week to week as the situation changes. Although not released as of Wednesday afternoon, this week’s snapshot was included during the statewide press conference, showing that the situation in the four-county area had even evolved since last week.
A week ago, LaGrange and Steuben counties were in the blue, indicating low spread, while Noble and DeKalb counties were in the yellow, indicating some spread.
As of this week’s map, LaGrange and Steuben are now shown as yellow, Noble County is unchanged in the yellow, and DeKalb County, which has seen a recent increase in cases, is now painted in orange, indicating moderate to high spread.
Box reminded Hoosiers that the ratings on the new map are for information and decision-making only and don’t cause any restrictions to go into effect if a county hits a certain color level.
“The goal is to provide and easy-to-understand system,” Box said. “The score does not trigger a requirement of action.”
That being said, each level does come with some additional guidelines. Schools in counties with orange or red ratings may want to consider shifting toward hybrid or more virtual learning as well as introducing more restrictions or disallowing spectators at sporting events, for example.
Those decisions will ultimately left to schools or governments at the local level to make for themselves, with the ratings map serving as a quick-reference guide to give a read on the local COVID-19 situation.
Schools have become one of the major new sources of transmission of COVID-19 as classes have resumed both at the K-12 and collegiate levels. However, Box said that many cases are being traced back to events outside of school like sleepovers or parties more so than classroom activities.
Box advised parents to try to limit children to particular small cohorts of friends or neighbors outside of school or avoid large gatherings where COVID-19 can spread rapidly if someone happens to be infected.
She also reminded Hoosiers to practice caution during the upcoming three-day Labor Day weekend.
Indiana saw surges in cases both after Memorial Day — a surge that affected northeast Indiana much worse than other regions of the state — and after the Fourth of July, when people generally spend the holiday weekend at gatherings or parties. Those group settings are red meat to COVID-19 when it’s also invited.
Box reminded people to try to maintain small groups, wear masks in crowded situations and maintain social distance as much as possible to help reduce transmission.
“COVID can spread quickly in large gatherings, especially when people aren’t staying 6 feet apart and wearing masks,” she said.
