LIGONIER — After the West Noble school board approved tentative dates and a location two weeks ago for this year’s graduation ceremony, those plans are looking a bit more clear.
That’s something West Noble High School Principal Greg Baker told the school board his students are thankful for.
“The feedback I’ve received from the students I’ve talked to is they’re so grateful that they have a graduation,” Baker said, “so thank you guys for doing that.”
On Tuesday night, Baker updated the board on new developments with graduation.
Having it at the Chargers’ stadium has allowed West Noble to accommodate for seating grads and their families but posed challenges to work out for Baker and his team of administrators and class sponsors helping to pull it off.
Possibly the most prevalent obstacle to overcome has been dodging rain, but the board set two rain dates right after the original July 10 date.
Now, with the date set, Baker and his team have begun mapping the stadium for chairs and stage placement.
In measuring the space and accounting for six feet of social distancing, they discovered the home stands would hold 152 people, and with the way the stage will be set near the center of the 50 yard line, seating families in the visitor stands isn’t feasible, Baker said.
Some parents will have to sit in chairs on the field.
As far as the processional, 2020 grads will march to the field from West Noble Elementary, just around the corner from the field. Baker said faculty will have golf carts on site to help people move to and from the stadium.
School resource officers and city police will be on site to help, too, Baker said.
West Noble is sticking to giving out two tickets per graduate. A livestream will be available to those who didn’t get tickets. There are still details to be worked out with the feature.
Baker said he has to talk to LigTel to see if the stadium is capable of livestreaming graduation. For both in-person attendees and those who might get to watch from home, a new sound system might be coming, too.
As for a class graduation photo, Baker has that covered. Nobody will be crowding together to get in line for a picture — instead, everyone has had their photos taken individually.
The photographer, Baker said, shot the photos with a green screen backdrop and will Photoshop them into one big group picture.
Looking further ahead past graduation, West Noble Athletic Director Tom Schermerhorn introduced new high school coaches hired that evening.
They are varsity girls basketball coach Jeff Burns, head boys soccer coach Abel Zamarripa, head volleyball coach Kaitlin Logan and head boys cross country coach Michael Flora.
The board also approved resignations, which included high school math teacher Jonathan Foreman and band teacher Tony Pawlicki.
Primary school program assistant Paige Korenstra and middle school head custodian Guy Hursey also resigned.
