INDIANAPOLIS — LaGrange County recorded its 35th death from COVID-19, while Indiana's daily new case and death counts remain at high levels.
LaGrange County was the only county in the northeast corner to record a new death, with one reported in Saturday's statewide update.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new death in LaGrange County occurred on Wednesday. The person who died was a person 80 or older.
To date, LaGrange County has had one death among people in their 50s, three deaths among people in their 60s, 14 among people in their 70s and 17 people who were 80 or older.
It's the 20th death in LaGrange County since Halloween. The four-county area has now totaled 72 deaths combined in the 45 days since Oct. 21.
Looking at the statewide picture, both new cases and new deaths across Indiana remain at high points.
The state logged 7,690 new cases of COVID-19, the fourth-highest single-day total ever.
The new case total came on slightly more than 61,000 total tests, which resulted in a positivity rate of 12.55%. That's a little better than recently, when positivity was over 14% for a few days earlier last week, but 12% is a little higher than where the state was prior to Thanksgiving.
Indiana also recorded 78 deaths, far above the November monthly average. In the first five days of December, the state has averaged 91 deaths per day, which is double the November daily average of 45 per day.
That average may drop as the month continues, as the recent high death counts may be in part due to reporting lags coming out of the Thanksgiving weekend.
Indiana continues to see some positive indicators in its hospitalization total, with the number of total patients in treatment for COVID-19 falling slightly again to 3,255 total patients.
The total number of patients has dropped a bit every day since peaking at Nov. 30, a positive turn after nearly daily increases from the beginning of October for two full months.
Locally, the four-county area has not seen much slowdown in new cases, as the counties continue to add to their totals.
Noble County passed 3,000 cases all-time, increasing 59 cases to 3,040. DeKalb County was up 53 cases, while Steuben County increased 40 cases and LaGrange County recorded 34 more.
From Saturday to Saturday, Noble County added 370 new cases, DeKalb County increased 343 cases, Steuben County was up 212 and LaGrange County added 156 cases.
Those are all up compared to a week ago — a week that was affected by Thanksgiving that reduced overall testing — but were similar to the week ending Nov. 21 when Noble County was up 413, DeKalb County 311 and Steuben County 250 and LaGrange County at 146.
Noble County has had 50 COVID-19 deaths since March, DeKalb County has lost 38, LaGrange County has logged 35 and Steuben County 16.
