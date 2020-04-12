As people practice social distancing and stay home unless performing permitted activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, many may ask how they can help their communities and those affected by the impact of the virus.
Whether it is donating, volunteering or simply spreading cheer, here are ways people can help.
Donate personal protection equipment
LaGrange County Emergency Management Agency Director Don Wismer is asking for donations of personal protection equipment for police, fire and EMS responders in the county. Specifically, Wismer is asking for N95 masks, eye protection including goggles or headgear with face shields, and full coverage gowns or suits, which may be disposable or multi-use equipment that can be sterilized.
Donations may be dropped off at the LaGrange County Sheriff’s office between business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those dropping off donations should drive up to the yellow pole near the overhead door on the west side of the building and use the call box mounted on the pole to let the office know they have items to drop off. Those who are unable to deliver the items should email wwismer@lagragecounty.org or tharker@lagrangesd.com to arrange for pick-up.
• • •
The Steuben County Health Department is asking for donations of PPE supplies in original, unopened packaging to be distributed across community partners as needed. The department is accepting donations including, but not limited to: disposable gowns; N95 respirator face masks; disposable face masks; face shields and goggles; coveralls and scrubs; disinfection wipes and liquids; and general-purpose hand cleaners. Donations may be dropped off at 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, during normal business hours. Call 668-1000, ext. 1500 to notify staff and someone will meet at the front entrance of the building.
Donate money
The Community Foundation of DeKalb County has established a fund that will be used to mobilize grant dollars for community organizations affected by the virus, Donations to the DeKalb County Disaster Response Fund can be made online at cfdekalb.org/giving/#donate or by sending a check to CFDC, P.O. Box 111, Auburn, IN 46706. Note DeKalb County Disaster Response Fund via the website or with the donation.
• • •
The LaGrange County Co9mmunity Foundation and United Way of Elkhart Counties will provide COVID-19 Rapid Response Grants to help address the impacts of the outbreak and recovery. Donations to support COVID-19 relief efforts can be made at lccf.net/covid-19donate.
• • •
The Community Foundation of Noble County has created the new CFNC Disaster Response Fund. The foundation also is supporting the Noble County Community Organizations Active in Disaster and the United Way of Noble County Emergency Relief Fund. Community donors are encouraged to donate to the funds or to organizations directly. Online donations to either the CFNC Disaster Response Fund or the NCCOAD Fund can be made online via the foundation’s website, cfnoble.org.
• • •
The Steuben County Community Foundation has activated the Steuben County Disaster Response Fund. Donations can be made on the foundation’s website, http://steubenfoundation.org/, type “Steuben County Disaster Response Fund” in the box, or by mailing a check to the foundation office, 1701 N. Wayne St., Angola, IN 46703.
Support food pantries
Local pantries are asking for the communities’ help with monetary donations. These donations allow pantries to purchase food from a safe location, most times at a cheaper rate. Some pantries also are accepting donations of food. The Greater Garrett group, in collaboration with the Garrett Public Library, has hosted two food drives to benefit the Community Care Food Pantry in Garrett. For list of nearby food pantries, Hoosiers can call 2-1-1.
Make masks
Numerous people in northeast Indiana have been making masks for healthcare providers, first responders and others during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, which is part of Catholic Charities, and the Homemakers Club working under Purdue Extension, are partnering to provide kits to area residents to sew masks. Those who are interested in picking up a kit for 20 masks or who would like a mask pattern should contact Catholic Charities at 925-0917.
Volunteer
NeighborLink DeKalb County is inviting vulnerable neighbors being impacted by COVID-19, who have tangible needs beyond their physical and/or financial ability to overcome on their own, or within their circle of community, to seek assistance by sharing their need on NeighborLink’s website or by calling the organization. Examples of ways NeighborLink can help include grocery shopping and/or delivery; social connection vial phone calls; medical transportation not possible by other organizations; and any project that needs assistance and that limits physical connections.
Neighborlink welcomes community members to register as volunteers at neighborlinkdekalbcounty.org. Volunteers should embrace all precautions and restrictions imposed by state and local officials and select projects that allow for safe personal distance. For more information, or to donate or volunteer, visit neighborlinkdekalbcounty.org or call 572-1472.
Feeding the front lines
BBB Serving Northern Indiana has launched Feeding the Front Lines with the goal to try to bring as many meals as it can to as many emergency room workers as it can in its 23-county service area, which includes DeKalb, Noble, Steuben and LaGrange counties. A donation of $10 per person will feed one healthcare worker, the agency said. Donations can be made at gofundme.com/f/bbb-feeding-the-frontline. BBB Serving Northern Indiana hopes to begin sending food as early as April 13 in the hardest-hit counties right now of Allen, Lake, Porter and St. Joseph, the organization said.
Spread cheer
During these difficult times, people are encouraged to spread cheer to others in a variety of ways.
Auburn Main Street is encouraging residents to participate in a “Neighborhood Wave” every evening at 7 p.m., while maintaining social distancing. Auburn Main Street also encourages community members to participate in Sunshine Postcards by sending postcards to nursing home residents and workers at Auburn Village, Betz Nursing Home and Smith Farms Manor. Similarly, in Butler, Butler Main Street is asking community members to send cheerful cards and drawings to the Laurels of DeKalb activity department.
Residents of Hearten House Gospel Mission in Auburn painted “Hope Rock” to help spread joy and hope to those around them.
In DeKalb County, community leaders and citizens have formed a task force to create a master resource to help distribute information and spread joy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The task force has created a website, 19SecondsOfJoy.com and a Facebook page, 19 Seconds of Joy, where inspiring words, funny videos and anything else that spreads joy can be shared. Churches, municipalities, nonprofits, agencies and other entities that have resources during this time are encouraged to make the information available and submit it to the website, which will serve as a master list where information is in one place.
