INDIANAPOLIS — The full four-county area remains under yellow “moderate” ratings for COVID-19 spread for the second-straight week, but the state has lost ground with more counties showing more significant transmission compared to a week ago.
All four counties in the northeast corner again received a yellow rating from the Indiana State Department of Health’s weekly county metrics, which measures new cases per capita and positivity rate and assigns scores to develop a color-based rating.
It’s the second week that Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben all received the yellow rating indicating moderate spread of COVID-19.
However, within those yellow ratings, the local counties have lost a little ground in some metrics.
DeKalb County remained in the yellow, but it’s score from averaging the two metrics increased to 1.5, putting it closer to ending up at the next color code, orange, for higher spread.
DeKalb County tipped over the 100 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last week, earning two points in the scoring metric. That’s up from 86 per 100,000 the week prior. The county stayed in the yellow, however, as its positivity rate held at around 7%.
Both metrics have increased in both LaGrange and Steuben counties compared to last week.
Steuben, like DeKalb to its south, is in danger of ticking up a level on per capita cases, sitting at 95 per 100,000 this past week, an increase from 54 per 100,000 last week. The county’s positivity rate has also jumped from about 5.5% last week to almost 8% this week, putting it much closer to the orange than it has previously been.
LaGrange County’s numbers are up but not as severely. Per capita case counts increased to 58 per 100,000, while it’s positivity rate is also up to 8.8%. LaGrange County, however, tests the least out of the area counties, so even a few positive results can skew its positivity rate up much faster than other neighboring counties that run more diagnostics.
Noble County was the only county that was mixed this week. It’s per capita case measure was down to 56 per 100,000 from 96 last week, but it’s positivity rate climbed a bit from 5.6% to 6.4%. Still, those numbers put Noble County firmly in the yellow for another week.
Although the picture hasn’t changed drastically in northeast Indiana, statewide Indiana lost ground with more counties showing more significant spread since last week.
For the first time since the first week of ratings on Sept. 2, Indiana has one county back in the red, the most serious rating. Pike County in the southwest region hit that highest level, although the rating came with the caveat that the county has many congregate cases skewing its numbers upward.
Southwest Indiana as a whole has become a regional hotspot, with six other counties rated in the orange. Two other counties, Grant County (Marion) and Henry County (New Castle) in east central Indiana were also in the orange for eight total, the highest so far in the six week so far, beating the previous high of seven orange counties in Sept. 2.
At the lower rating levels, the state also saw a larger shift to yellow from blue, with 44 counties in the yellow and 39 counties in the blue this week. That’s a shift from 32 yellow and 56 blue the week before.
Indiana’s case counts and positivity rates have been climbing in October, with daily averages running significantly higher than they were in September.
“It is grounds for concern, there is no question,” Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said of this week’s developments, however, part of the benefit of the map is that it helps visualize which areas are more at risk than others. “What’s really important and a part of the reason we introduce this map is so we can localize those areas where we know we are having more cases.”
