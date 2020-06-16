When DeKalb County schools reopen later this summer, masks could be required in school buildings and on buses, according to a document released Tuesday.
“The health department is stating that the wearing of masks during school hours is critical to contain the spread of the virus. This means anyone in the school or using school transportation must be masked except for specific activities such as lunch or when students are outside and properly social distanced,” the document says.
“Over the next two weeks, we will be posting a parent survey. The questions will help us prepare for the coming school year, including transportation services,” the document adds.
DeKalb Eastern school district Superintendent Jeffrey Stephens released the document Tuesday.
DeKalb Eastern officials are planning for the district’s schools to be “fully operational” on Aug. 4, the scheduled date for the start of classes, the document says.
According to current plans, all DeKalb County schools will be following the masking guidelines, Stephens said. School administrators will meet in July to examine health statistics and make a final decision regarding masks and opening of schools.
The state is leaving most decisions about reopening schools to local communities in conjunction with local county boards of health, Stephens said in a memo to the DeKalb Eastern school board. He said DeKalb County superintendents are working with DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder as they plan for the school year.
“Obviously, this process is much different than past years due to the coronavirus pandemic,” the document says. “Upon the release of state re-entry guidance on June 5, the DeKalb County Health Department and local medical professionals have been collaborating on how to conduct in-person schooling while maintaining a safe environment for students and staff at school. Helping to contain the spread of COVID-19 is paramount to not only the safety of our schools but our community at large.”
The document continues, “We understand the stress and anxiety this global pandemic has caused, and the desire to return to school weighs heavy on all of us. As your schools, we will be prepared to serve the needs of our students whether in person or virtually/remotely.”
