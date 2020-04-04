AUBURN — DeKalb County criminal justice leaders have been attentive to the impact of COVID-19 on detention facilities since mid-March and will continue to evaluate every new arrest for the need to incarcerate, DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner said Friday.
On the same day, a joint letter signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, House Speaker Todd Huston and Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush was issued to local criminal justice leaders, saying, “We encourage every community that is or will be undertaking a process to evaluate whether to release juveniles and inmates, to do so in a responsible and humane manner.
“They should review the current facility population to properly identify which low-risk, non-violent juveniles and inmates, if any, may be re-evaluated and released safely into their communities under pretrial, probation or community corrections supervision. This is not a question of being soft on crime or criminals, but rather it’s a matter of need in a time of a widespread public health emergency affecting our entire state, at the local level.”
“We took care of all of the people we thought reasonably could be moved out of the jail back then, and we continue to evaluate every new arrest for the need to incarcerate. Everyone in the DeKalb system — judges, defense attorneys, jail, community corrections, and probation — has been attuned to this issue since mid-March,” Winebrenner said.
“Now, we are facing the problem that people do not expect us to arrest or hold them. That is not true; the laws are still being enforced, and people are still being arrested as necessary.”
Winebrenner said a couple of people were arrested on domestic battery charges this past week. One was released on his own recognizance because he posed little risk, and the other was held without the possibility of bond because he was deemed too dangerous, and he met other statutory requirements for being held, Winebrenner added.
Winebrenner said the county’s criminal justice leaders also are working on the best way to enforce Holcomb’s stay-at-home order. Violating the order is a Class B misdemeanor, she added.
“While no one wants to fill the jail with these offenders right now, there are some flagrant abusers who will probably be arrested this week if they continue to offend,” Winebrenner said.
“Drinking parties must cease. Soccer practice in the park cannot happen. Driving 90 miles an hour on the interstate will result in an expensive ticket.
“By all means, people have to maintain the necessities of life right now, and that requires them to go to the grocery store occasionally. They need to get outside to get some exercise and fresh air with their housemates only. No one is trying to stop reasonable behavior. But the governor’s orders have the effect of law, and they will be enforced.”
Winebrenner was featured in a March 19 article published in USA Today, headlined “’Complete chaos’: How the coronavirus pandemic is upending the criminal justice system.” In the article, she related the difficult choice she had to make on whether to keep two pregnant inmates in jail, where they might contract the virus, or release them where they would be a danger to themselves and others. Both inmates have long histories of methamphetamine abuse, the article stated.
Ultimately, Winebrenner did not recommend that the pregnant inmates be released, saying their drug addiction poses a greater danger to them than the virus.
“Tough calls are being made on a number of rightfully held inmates,” she told USA Today. “We are balancing safety for the community against the great benefit of a low jail population, which ultimately, is also for the community.”
Also Friday, the Indiana Supreme Court granted an extension of emergency orders for trial courts in support of the state’s efforts to slow COVID-19.
“Indiana courts are ensuring essential operations continue by accepting filings and holding remote hearings. We’ve ordered rule changes to make it easier for lawyers to meet the needs of clients, and we’ve allowed courts to delay jury trials and other non-essential court matters. Today, we must commit to continue social distancing until May 4 for the good of our communities,” Chief Justice Loretta Rush explained.
On March 16, the Indiana Supreme Court ordered courts to implement relevant portions of emergency operations to ensure essential services remain in place. All 92 counties and many city and town courts filed emergency petitions in response to the pandemic.
“Courts are going to stay and will not issue new writs of attachment, civil bench warrants, or body attachments (except in emergencies). By refraining from these actions, the courts will avoid placing undue burdens on individuals and communities during this public health emergency,” according to a state courts news release.
Judges are keeping essential operations in place and, with electronic filing, they are considering cases. More than 450,000 documents have been e-filed statewide since March 9. Individuals interesting in checking their cases can visit mycase.in.gov.
