AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported six new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
They raised the county’s total to 149 cases. DeKalb County now has seen 111 new cases in June, compared to only 38 from March 24 to May 31.
One of the patients is a 69-year-old who is hospitalized.
Three others, ages 19, 36 and 40, are reported to be recovering at home. The health department has no information on the status of the other two, ages 20 and 45.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its virus patients. The average age of those 147 patients is 43 years. Only 31 are 60 years or older, and the patients range in age from 4 months to 91 years. Only nine of the 149 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19: a 71-year-old whose death was reported Monday; an 82-year-old woman whose death was reported June 18; a 79-year-old man whose death was reported June 15; and a 65-year-old man who died April 13.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines. Additionally, please continue to wear a face mask in public settings,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
A total of 1,878 DeKalb County residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 8% of those testing positive, according to Tuesday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health.
