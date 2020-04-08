INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced has launched a temporary program to permit licensed food trucks to operate at rest area locations on Indiana interstate highways.
The list of sites includes the Auburn rest area on northbound Interstate 69 at mile-marker 325 and the Pigeon Creek Welcome Center on southbound Interstate 69 at mile-marker 345 in Steuben County.
The trucks will provide food and beverage options for commercial truck drivers and motorists engaged in essential travel during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
INDOT said the program will provide needed options for truck drivers, many of whom are reporting limited availability of food and beverages options near highways across the nation due to restaurants and other businesses following public health guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19, including closing dining rooms and in some cases reducing hours of service.
In accordance with the Federal Highway Administration’s notice of enforcement discretion titled “Operation of Commercial Food Trucks in Federally Funded Interstate Highway Rest Areas,” issued Friday, INDOT temporarily will permit food trucks to service rest areas and welcome centers statewide. INDOT said these permits are a temporary measure taken to address needs for essential travel during the COVID-19 State of Emergency.
INDOT will issue two permits for food trucks to operate between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day on a first-come, first-served basis for each of 28 rest area locations. Permits will be valid until canceled by INDOT or the national federal emergency status is lifted.
Interested applicants should review the “Indiana Rest Area and Welcome Center Temporary Permit Application for Food Truck Service” document available at in.gov/indot/restareas.htm or INDOT’s COVID-19 response webpage at in.gov/indot/4037.htm.
Only complete applications will be considered. All submitted applications must include:
• proof of a current liability insurance policy;
• a valid operating registration, license or permit from the Indiana State Department of Health, a local health department, or other valid issuing authority; and
• proof of registration and good standing with the office of the Indiana Secretary of State.
If granted a permit, an applicant will be required to comply with all permit terms detailed in the permit application and permit form documents.
Food truck operators can submit completed applications by email to INDOTFoodTruckRequest@indot.in.gov. Applications are being accepted immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.