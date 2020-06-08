ALBION — It's taken a little more than a month since being announced, but Noble County is ready to accept a state grant and then distribute that money as even more grants to support small business.
Back on April 22, Indiana Lt. Gov Suzanne Crouch announced a first round of COVID-19 assistance to 13 rural communities to support small businesses impacted by the pandemic.
The $95,250 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs selected Noble County's micro-grant proposal as one of the inaugural programs to get funding from the state program.
On Monday, representatives from the Region 3-A Development and Regional Planning Commission and Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman came before the Noble County Commissioners to wrap up steps needed to accept the grant.
"Our grant got in very very quickly and being at the head of the line made a difference," Gatman said. "Grants like this are significant lifelines and opportunities to those businesses that were shut down."
The $95,250 will fund small business grants for approximately 50-75 small businesses in Noble County, depending on demand and need, Gatman said. He expected having no trouble using up all the funds, as he said about 30 businesses had contacted him shortly after the announcement was made back in late April.
"I think we're going to have an overwhelming demand," Gatman said. "Ultimately (grants will be made) as soon as possible, but it's our goal to have them all disbursed within 90 days."
The $95,250 was just the first of several assistance programs the state has offered and a second round of funding from the Office of Community Rural Affairs. The first go wasn't a competitive grant process, but the second round, which has significantly larger chunks of money available, will be.
Gatman said Noble County will be applying for that disbursement, too.
That new program, which Crouch announced on Wednesday, offers up to $250,000 to rural communities, which can then be doled out in payments between $10,000 and $25,000.
Funding can be distributed to businesses with 100 employees or fewer.
