INDIANAPOLIS — Flu activity stayed at low levels in the ninth week of statewide flu monitoring.
Flu activity typically starts picking up in December and then hits its highest levels during January, February and March, so increases may be coming in the next few weeks.
For Week 9, the week ending Nov 28, the Indiana State Department of Health rated flu activity as "minimal" again.] The holiday-shortened week had just 44 instances of "influenza-like illnesses" from reporting sites.
That's down from 92 influenza-like illnesses the week before.
Across nine weeks, the state has logged 65 instances of flu-like illness.
Approximately 2.25% of all doctor visits were for influenza-like illnesses across the state's monitoring web. That's still running slightly above previous years but closer to normal.
The state health department noted that minor COVID-19 might be classified as “influenza-like illnesses” since the two viruses have similar symptoms, so expectations are that flu surveillance numbers may run a little higher than in normal years.
The state is in the midst of a continuing and exponential boom in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, so the similar symptoms may be leading to slightly higher overall numbers of influenza-like illness.
When looking at urgent care and emergency room visits, however, the percentage of people coming in with influenza-like illnesses is similar to past years at around 1.64%.
Flu activity may run a bit lower than previous years due to ongoing interventions meant to help prevent spread of COVID-19.
The worst flu season in recent history was 2017-2018, when 336 deaths were recorded in Indiana.
Weekly flu surveillance reports from this year and previous years can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health website at in.gov/isdh/22104.htm.
