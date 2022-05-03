INDIANAPOLIS — For the third-straight week, COVID-19 cases have continued to rise across the state.
Still, those numbers remain relatively low as compared to two years of prior pandemic history.
Indiana averaged 560 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the last week, another increase from 398 per day a week ago.
Case numbers have been increasing week-to-week for three weeks now, rising first to 237 per day, then 398 and now 560 per day.
Still, those numbers are ticking up from where they were at all-time lows and have not started sharply shooting up at this time. Even at 560 cases per day, that rate is still fairly historically low.
However, current case counts are also likely lower than they would have been in similar situations in the past due to the rise of at-home testing and results that may not be reported to labs or health care facilities.
Looking at a different metric, hospitalization numbers have not changed significantly from a week ago, with 254 patients currently in treatment as compared to 253 patients a week back. A stable hospitalization line suggests that no new surge is happening, at least yet, as those numbers typically rise a little after cases start going up.
The state is still only averaging about two deaths per day from COVID-19 over the last week, so that figure remains extremely low.
For comparison, cases had been over 14,000 per day with more than 75 deaths per day occurring back in January of this year, so the state remains a far cry from some of its worst months ever.
COVID-19 cases have been started to rise again nationally, with the omicron variant’s BA.2 subvariant, another highly contagious strain of the virus, pinpointed as the lastest culprit.
Public health experts expect that subvariant will spread more widely in time and that’s already started to happen as numerous states have seen modest rises in new COVID-19 activity and hospitalization numbers as compared to earlier this year.
Increased immunity levels — in part because omicron was so virulent and infected hundreds of thousands in Indiana and millions upon millions nationwide — leave people with improved protection so finding new footholds may be difficult.
COVID-19 activity has also typically been lower during the summer months, possibly due to seasonal impacts as seen with other viruses like influenza, so warmer weather could help keep the virus down, too.
However, that also may not be the case, as the highly infectious delta variant first arrived in Indiana in July 2021 and started driving up cases during the end of summer and fall before really taking off when winter weather started settling in.
