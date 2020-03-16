To our readers:
As we all address the issues of the potential spread of the coronavirus in our area, I wanted to update you about our news coverage, and the delivery of your newspaper.
Like police, fire and hospitals, KPC Media is considered part of “the critical workforce” in an emergency in our communities. Our job is to ensure that you have all the information you need from local, regional and state officials, and also from area businesses — who is open or whose offices and stores are temporarily closed.
KPC Media Group will continue to publish every day, both the print and e-edition of all of our daily and weekly newspapers, and to update news throughout the day at KPCNews.com, by each local community and county.
Our papers will be moving to a single-section format for the time being, but all of our normal pages — Local, Obituaries, Life, Opinion, Sports and weekly special pages like LaGrange Focus, Outdoors, Ag and Church — will still be included on a daily basis
Also, our website, kpcnews.com, now has a new COVID-19 section located right under the top stories in our featured galleries. That section will contain all coronavirus-related content from our publications so you can always get the latest breaking news right away.
Our daily newsletters will continue to go out seven days a week, with all the latest news and alerts. Our stories will also be linked to Facebook and Twitter for quick access by our subscribers on their smartphone.
Be sure you’ve signed up to receive this free newsletter service! Just go to the homepage of KPCNews.com, and click on the link at the top left corner of the homepage.
At this time, all five offices of our offices will remain open to the public, though we will be reducing walk-in hours. Angola, Auburn, Kendallville, Fort Wayne and Columbia City offices will be open Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. Our phones, however, will be manned from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday, and 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday to help you place classified ads, get help with your username and password for online access to news, or to begin or end a vacation stop.
We will alter all these decisions, if necessary, to ensure a clean work environment for our news and composing personnel so that we can continue to report and publish the news.
Our advertising sales teams are also available by phone and email to handle the needs of our business community, as well as local organizations and governments who have important information to disseminate.
As always, we welcome your news and story ideas via email at news@kpcnews.com.
And lastly, we ask for your continued support of our publications.
If you're not already a subscriber, please consider supporting us as northeast Indiana's No. 1 local news source by going to kpcnews.com and clicking the Subscribe link at the top of the page. Any subscription, whether home delivery or digital-only, gives you 24/7 access to our news online whenever you need it.
Thank you for your continued loyal readership of this historic newspaper, and all the best to you and your family.
