INDIANAPOLIS — After two lower-than-usual days of new COVID-19 cases, positive tests results bounced back, posting 601 new reports of the coronavirus in Indiana.
Tuesday and Wednesday's numbers had been affected by technical glitches with the state's reporting system and Hoosiers were warned that may have resulted in artificially low counts.
Thursday's noon update and the new case report of 601 appears to be a correction for those two previous days. Still, even though higher than usual, the number still falls within an approximate range of new cases the state has held at over the last two weeks, indicating a continuing flattening in the infection rate.
Since the beginning of April, Indiana has average about 473 new cases per day, with a standard deviation of ±90 cases.
Sixteen of 23 days have fallen within that single deviation, although the seven outliers have all occurred within the last 10 days, showing the numbers have become a bit more wild lately.
Indiana recorded 45 deaths as of Thursday's report, taking the total death toll to 706, approximately four times as high as an average year of influenza in the state.
When asked Wednesday to compare flu to COVID-19, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box and Gov. Eric Holcomb both stated there is no comparison, COVID-19 is significantly more dangerous.
"I would say in two words — not close," Holcomb said.
Locally, Noble County increased another two cases to 47 total — most new cases are coming from outbreaks in two long-term care facilities the county health officer said Wednesday — while LaGrange and DeKalb counties each added one new case to go to 19 and 14, respectively. Steuben County was unchanged at 18 cases.
No new deaths have been reported in the four-county area recently. The death toll among the four counties remains at seven — four in Noble County and one each in the other three.
The number of tests processed by the state was still low at about 2,500, despite the state now having the capacity to process more than 6,000 per day, if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.