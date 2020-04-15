INDIANAPOLIS — Airports in DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties each received funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief andEconomic Security Act that was recently passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump.
Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., announced Indiana will receive nearly $67 million in funding to assist 65 Hoosier airports through the CARES Act.
“The coronavirus outbreak has brought the travel industry to a near standstill. Federal assistance will keep our airports and aviation industry running, not just for travel, but for the ability to ship food, supplies, and other essential resources,” said Senator Young. “I am proud to announce that the CARES Act has made $96,523,889 available to help Hoosier airports remain operational and maintain employees as we continue to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.”
Locally, the DeKalb County Airport will receive $69,000 and the Kendallville airport and Tri-State Steuben County Airport will receive $30,000 apiece.
