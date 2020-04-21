LAGRANGE — Don Wismer worries how long he’ll be able to provide personal protective gear to shield for LaGrange County’s first responders from the coronavirus.
Wismer appeared by computer at Monday morning’s LaGrange County Commissioner’s meeting seeking permission to apply for a $5,000 grant from the LaGrange County Community Foundation. That organization has set up a spend fund to be used by agencies like Wismer’s EMA to purchase the supplies they need to help protect first responders from the coronavirus pandemic. The fund also can be used by other not-for-profit organizations, like food banks, to help ensure people affected by the coronavirus and the economic downturn it caused are still being care for.
Wismer said he wants the money to purchase more personal protective equipment like gloves, disposable gowns, face masks and face shields for police and firefighters across LaGrange County. Those items have been in high demand and hard to come by, Wismer said.
Wismer told the commissioners he’s had to ‘beg, borrow and practically steal” the PPEs he said he needs to help protect LaGrange County’s first responders. Wismer said, early on, it was difficult to find the items and materials he needed.
Lately, he said, the state has delivered some of the materials he needed and local businesses have been donating items as well.
“We had a lot of businesses step up to help,” he explained. “Just this morning, I picked up from a private citizen face shields. So, I’m feeling better about what we have, but it depends on how much longer this goes”
Just as the pandemic was landing in Indiana, as Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb first issued his stay a home orders, Wismer said most law enforcement officers were working in the field without any real protective gear.
“We went several weeks with almost nothing,” Wismer said.
He said he borrowed some facemasks from Noble County, but that was all first responders have for some time.
Wismer soon put out a plea on social media and in the newspaper for supplies, and several local businesses responded
These days, he said his department has most of the basic supplies that needs, but many of those items are only used once only and that puts a strain on his agency’s PPE supply chain. And he said he fears a second wave of coronavirus could be coming.
“I’ve been trying to build up a little bit of a stock and being able to use that instead of scrambling for supplies like we did,” he said.
