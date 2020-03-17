LAGRANGE — The fifth-annual Launch LaGrange County competition, scheduled to be tonight at the Lakeland High School auditorium, has been postponed over safety concerns about the coronavirus.
The program was created to give LaGrange County students a real-world entrepreneurial experience by promoting business creation and critical skill development. Thirty-six students from all three LaGrange County high schools were involved. The LaGrange County Economic Development Corporation sponsors the competition.
According to a press release issued by the ECD, the competition could be rescheduled to happen later this spring. For information, contact the EDC at 499-4994.
