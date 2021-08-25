INDIANAPOLIS — Eighty-tree out of Indiana's 92 counties are now seeing high spread of COVID-19, according to the state's color-coded county metrics ratings.
It's the eighth consecutive week that ratings have worsened, with almost no counties remaining the two best color ratings on the four-level scale.
For the second straight week, zero counties were rated blue, representing low spread of the virus. The number of counties in the next-best rating, yellow for moderate spread, dropped to just nine from 19 a week ago.
That leaves the other 83 counties rated as having high or very high spread of the virus.
Sixty-seven counties — including all of northeast Indiana except for LaGrange County — are rated orange, up to 62 last week, while 16 counties are in the worst red rating, up from 11 a week ago.
Statewide ratings haven't been so heavily orange and red since Jan. 20.
Locally, color-coded ratings were unchanged from a week ago, with Noble, DeKalb, Steuben, Allen and Whitley counties in orange and LaGrange County holding on to yellow for another week.
LaGrange County is one of just nine counties clinging to yellow — six of which are northern border counties with Steuben County being the only odd one out — although the county is on the verge of turning orange and has been trending in the wrong direction in recent weeks.
LaGrange County recorded a per-capita case rate of 90 new cases per 100,000 residents, up from 73 per 100,000 last week. Positivity was down slightly to 11.39% from 13.12% last week.
If LaGrange County hit 100 cases per 100,000 and has positivity remaining over 10%, it too will go orange.
Elsewhere in the region, the other local counties all remained in orange ratings amid high case counts and high positivity rates.
Noble County continues to see increases, with its per-capita case rate rising to 341 per 100,000, up from 255 per 100,000 last week and more than double the 138 per 100,000 two weeks ago. Positivity is also up at 9.93%, from 7.71% last week.
In DeKalb County, case counts have risen again to 305 per 100,000, an increase from 241 per 100,000 last week. Positivity fell a little to 11.34% from 12.63% a week ago.
Cases are up in Steuben County too, to 335 per 100,000, up from 271 a week ago. Like Noble county, the per-capita rate is more than double what it was two weeks ago, when cases were 153 per 100,000. Positivity in Steuben County was down to 9.81% from 12.35% last week.
None of those three counties are in immediate danger of turning to a red rating representing very high spread. In order to go red, counties would need to have higher than 300 cases per 100,000 and positivity above 15%.
Elsewhere locally, cases were up but positivity was down in Whitley County at 370 new cases per 100,000 10.23% positivity, while Allen County is inching closer to red at 381 cases per 100,000 and 12.99% positivity, both increases from a week ago.
Currently southwest and western Indiana are the state's biggest hotspots, with 11 of the 16 counties currently rated red, while southeast Indiana near the Cincinnati metro are also rated red.
The highly infectious delta variant of COVID-19 continues to run rampant across the state, with new daily case counts hitting their highest points since January and hospitals continuing to fill.
The statewide hospital census is now over 2,000 patients in treatment, sitting at 2,048. The only points when hospital numbers have been higher was in a window between early November and late January when the state hit its all-time highs and then came down off of them as vaccines started going out and activity subsided somewhat early in the year.
The state is averaging 19 daily deaths over the last seven days, multiples higher than the two per day average seen in mid-July.
All of the state's metrics — cases, hospitalizations and deaths — are still rising and have showed no signs currently of slowing or leveling off.
Statewide, about 53% of the eligible population age 12 and older is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Rates are sharply lower in northeast Indiana, with Steuben County at 45%, DeKalb County at 41%, Noble County at 39% and LaGrange County at 24.5%.
Adjusting for LaGrange County's large Amish population — which is unlikely to ever get the vaccine due to religious reasons — the county's remaining English population is estimated to be around 40% vaccination rate, similar to its rural neighbors in the region.
The delta variant has been causing more breakthrough cases among vaccinated people, but new case rates remain extremely lopsided toward the unvaccinated. Meanwhile, hospitalization and death rates are sharply lower among vaccinated Hoosiers suffering a breakthrough as compared to the unvaccinated populace.
