ALBION — After more than a year in operation at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville, Noble County's free COVID-19 testing site is moving to Albion.
For those who still need a test for the virus, they'll be able to get one for free at the Noble County Public Library branch in Albion.
"The free COVID-19 testing site has moved to the Noble County Public Library in Albion, Entrance 6 on the north side (back) of the library," Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said. "This replaces the site previously hosted the Community Learning Center in Kendallville."
The CLC site opened early in the pandemic as one of the state's many free testing sites run by OptumServe. That provider was working the site until the end of 2020, when Vantage Point took over operation of the testing clinic.
The learning center is no longer able to host the site, so the testing is moving to the library in Albion in the same place where the county had been running its vaccine clinic before closing that down at the end of the day June 30.
Although that clinic is closed, free COVID-19 vaccination is available to anyone 12 years old or older at the Noble County Health Department. Call 636-2191 to set up an appointment.
The Vantage Point testing site is free and doesn't have any strings required in order to be able to get a test.
"Although testing is available elsewhere, there may be costs incurred that may or may not be covered by insurance. They may require an order from a healthcare provider," Gaff said. "The Albion site is always free and no other order is required."
Testing will be available in Albion on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The testing site is closed on Sundays.
To set up an appointment, visit scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov. The clinic will also take walk-ins.
Testing is available to almost everyone, with children as young as 2 years old able to be tested with parental consent.
Demand for testing has dropped off substantially in 2021 as the virus has receded and as vaccination rates have ticked up in the county. People who are fully vaccinated do not need to be tested if they're exposed to someone who tests positive for the virus.
At the peak in mid-November, about 425 tests per day — about 1% of the county population per day — were being conducted on Noble County residents, but that number has fallen down to less than 100 per day recently.
COVID-19 activity has hit record lows in Noble County and across the state this summer.
Vantage Point also continues to operate free clinics in nearby DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties.
The DeKalb County site is located at the old Eastside gym, 300 E. Washington St., Butler, and is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and from 1-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The LaGrange County site is located at the LaGrange County EMS station, 982 N. Townline Road, LaGrange, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and from 1-7 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.
In Steuben County, the site is located at the Commons Hall, 501 S. John St., Angola, available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays and from 1-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.