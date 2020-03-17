AUBURN — DeKalb County judges have asked the Indiana Supreme Court for permission to implement special measures that will allow the courts to continue to function but help stem the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
Judges Kevin Wallace of DeKalb Superior Court I, Monte Brown of DeKalb Superior Court II and Kurt Grimm of DeKalb Circuit Court filed the petition Monday. The petition was prepared by Grimm, with the consent of all the judges. Early Tuesday afternoon, Grimm said he had been told the petition would be granted, although he had not yet received a formal order.
The petition asks the Supreme Court for various orders to be effective immediately upon the declaration of a “judicial emergency.”
“The Judiciary of DeKalb County is concerned that if effective measures are not put in place in a preemptive fashion, a coronavirus outbreak could seriously disable the proper functioning of the judiciary in this county,” the petition states.
The petition noted that there are no known cases of COVID-19 infections, commonly known as novel coronavirus, in DeKalb County at this time. However, a reported confirmed case exists in an adjoining county, the petition added.
“At least one attorney, a part-time public defender in DeKalb County, who regularly practices in all three courts has been ordered into self-quarantine by her physician due to the manifestation of symptoms consistent with COVID-19 infection,” the petition stated.
The petition asks that the courts be allowed:
• ability to allow remote appearances outside the bounds of current rules;
• a “hiatus order” or “stop clock” in the event of a declared judicial emergency that would pause time periods in civil, criminal and juvenile cases;
• authority to allow court staff to work remotely;
• ability to modify reporting terms of probation to allow for telephonic reporting;
• ability to order the immediate release of any arrested person upon recognizance;
• ability to stay a reporting date previously established for incarceration;
• ability to grant continuances without regard to certain existing requirements;
• ability to allocate court reporters and bailiffs among the courts as necessary to alleviate shortages caused by COVID-19 illness and to order the county to pay overtime to these employees in the event of court staff shortages;
• ability to direct the DeKalb County clerk to allocate cases among the courts irrespective of the existing case allocation plan; and
• ability to adopt emergency temporary local rules relating to quarantine petitions.
Grimm said for the next couple of weeks, he expects to deal with cases that are emergencies and not generalized hearings that can wait. As much as possible, Grimm said, he plans to conduct hearings remotely. If that is not possible, he would limit the number of people in the courtroom to avoid and limit potential exposure to the virus.
Grimm said he also is working to see that his staff members have capabilities of working remotely. He already has that capability, he added.
“We have technology to keep the wheels of justice turning,” Grimm said. “Courts are not closed. We will continue to deal with things, but things that absolutely must be dealt with, for the short term.”
