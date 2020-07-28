KENDALLVILLE — On the first day of Indiana’s statewide mask mandate, Facebook users responding to a KPC Media Group poll are showing little change in mask use from about a month ago.
Usage may be up a little bit, but still nearly half of respondents to the new poll indicate they’re not going to be wearing masks in public.
Last week, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he would be issuing a statewide mask mandate, requiring Hoosiers to wear face coverings in indoor public places, outdoor public spaces where distancing from other people can’t be maintained and inside transportation vehicles with people outside of your own household.
The executive order inked Friday also will require students in grades three and above to wear masks at school, with some guidance about specific times when students can de-mask and take a break.
In a poll posted to the KPC News Facebook page asking “Will you be wearing a mask or face covering in public?” with more than 1,500 votes as of 4 p.m., 50% said “Yes” while 50% indicated “No.”
Those percentages are a slight increase from mid-June, but don’t represent a huge shift in public opinion in northeast Indiana.
Back on June 16, one day after LaGrange County issued its own countywide mask mandate amid a sharp surge in cases post-Memorial Day, with about 1,900 votes, 46% of people said they wore masks in public compared to 54% of voters that said no.
Those choosing not to wear a mask are likely to face little to no consequences. While businesses can exercise the right to refuse service to people if they refuse to wear a mask in spite or store policy, Indiana’s statewide mandate contains no enforcement provisions or consequences for people who do not comply.
The state order notes under a section called “compliance” that state and local health departments will be responsible for encouraging and educating the public on the benefits of mask use.
Health departments can practice some enforcement in areas they already police, such as food service, but likely have limited tools to enforce the mask mandate more broadly.
While Holcomb originally stated that violators could face up to a Class B misdemeanor for disobeying an emergency order, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill opined that the governor did not have the authority to criminalize mask use without the consent of the state legislature, which had not expressly ceded that power.
When the executive order was released, it had no criminal components attached to it.
Fabric face masks are recommended as a method of source control, as a way to reduce potential spread of COVID-19 by stopping dispersal of respiratory droplets into the air.
While masks cannot and will not stop all transmission of the virus, the cloth barrier can stop spread of some liquid droplets expelled while coughing, sneezing or talking and thereby help reduce greater spread of the virus.
As approximately 45% of all cases of COVID-19 present asymptomatically, widespread mask use could help prevent infected people who appear otherwise healthy from spreading the virus unknowingly.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently stated that if all Americans were to wear masks, the national COVID-19 pandemic could come under control within one to two months.
Goldman Sachs, the global banking conglomerate, had also calculated that widespread mask use could help preserve national economic output by reducing virus cases, reduce lockdowns and other restrictions and thereby reducing lost labor and production.
Goldman Sachs also estimated that mask mandates raise the percentage of people who wear masks by 25 percentage points within 30 days of passage.
