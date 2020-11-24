ANGOLA — After a snowy Sunday and chunk-sized snowflakes falling Tuesday, the Thanksgiving holiday should be quite mild for November.
The National Weather Service is calling for a mostly cloudy Thanksgiving Day with a high of 50 and a low of 36.
Those temperatures are above normal for this time of year.
Normal temperatures at this time of year in Angola are 42 for the high and 27 for the low on Nov. 27.
The average high for November is running about 5 degrees above normal, with the average low about 2 degrees above normal.
In Fort Wayne, the average high on Nov. 26 is 44 degrees with the average low at 29. The average high is running about 7 degrees above normal with the average low about 2 degrees higher than normal.
People who might be heading out for the Thanksgiving holiday today will be greeted by rainy weather throughout the Midwest.
There’s a band of rain predicted for a wide swath of the country, generally east of the Mississippi River from Texas to northern Michigan and Canada and as far east as New England, AccuWeather is predicting.
The only snowy weather in the forecast is for the northwest part of the country, including northern California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.
If grandmother’s house is over the river and through the Everglades, she will be looking at a very warm holiday in Florida, often called Indiana’s lower peninsula.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidelines around the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, which urged people to celebrate virtually with family members outside of their immediate household, adding that “small household gatherings are an important contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.