AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported five new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new patients are ages 42, 51, 54, 69 and 80, all recovering at home, a news release said. All are above the average age of 41 for DeKalb County’s COVID-19 cases.
They raise the county’s total to 260 cases since March.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its virus patients. Only 53 are 60 years or older, and the patients range in age from 4 months to 91 years.
The new cases bring the total to 45 reported in August. The county recorded one case in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June and 56 in July.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 23 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with eight admitted to intensive care units.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19, the most recent on June 22.
“Masks are helpful in this pandemic. Please follow Gov. Holcomb’s executive order requiring face masks in public settings. Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
Positivity rate drops
Indiana added more than 800 cases of COVID-19, but those results came on a day of big testing numbers, resulting in a lower positivity rate for the state.
Indiana’s daily positivity numbers have been showing a little improvement lately, although case numbers remain high.
According to Tuesday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana added 841 new cases of COVID-19.
However, those positive cases came on more than 17,600 total tests, including about 14,000 Hoosiers being tested for the first time. Those big testing numbers led to a positivity of just 4.76%, a little higher than Monday’s result but still notably lower than recent days.
Indiana has seen multiple days over the last two weeks of 1,000 or more cases, so the early-week decreases are positive signs. That being said, statewide COVID-19 numbers are routinely lowest on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays compared to the end of the week, so whether numbers return above that threshold by the end of the workweek or not is yet to be seen.
The state did log 28 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the highest one-day death count since June 2. Death totals, however, are usually highest on Tuesdays, because of a usual reporting lag and verification measures taken by the state.
Death numbers have increased slightly, up to an average of 11 per day in August from 10 per day average in July.
Total statewide hospitalizations have come down a bit, however, suggesting that the state may be turning a corner on a second peak of COVID-19 cases, although more time will need to elapse to determine whether the upswing that started in July is ending.
Locally, the four-county area saw very little new case activity.
Noble County increased four cases, while LaGrange and Steuben counties each added one case.
Noble County had been seeing a short-term rise in new cases that slowed on Tuesday.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area.
