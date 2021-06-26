INDIANAPOLIS — New COVID-19 activity has continued to decline through June, as the state continues seeing a drop as the state moves deeper into warm-weather months.
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths per day are all sitting at record lows.
This past week, average daily cases per day dropped to about 243 per day, down from 306 cases per day last week. Average daily cases have continued to fall week to week, a more than 50% drop from more than 500 per day at the start of the month.
Positivity fell to 2.1% this past week, down from 2.35% the week prior.
Indiana also saw a drop in hospitalizations, with 369 patients in treatment across the state, a new record low. Hospital numbers have been in steady decline throughout the month, too.
Average daily deaths dropped to just four statewide this past week, also the lowest ever.
Indiana hasn’t seen much of a change in its vaccination rate this month. The state opened the month at about 43.7% of its population 12 and older full vaccinated, with that number increasing to just 47.7%.
Seasonality may be one factor at play now, as Indiana saw a similar drop in COVID-19 activity in June, July and August in 2020 too before rising again when colder weather set back in.
Vaccination rates in northeast Indiana lag the state average, with only 35% of residents in the four-county area fully vaccinated.
Almost all new cases of COVID-19 are now occurring among unvaccinated people.
The state has seen only about 2,400 breakthrough cases, COVID-19 infections occurring after a person has been fully vaccinated, which represents less than 0.1% of the vaccinated population.
Rates for hospitalizations and deaths are even lower. To date, there have been 117 breakthrough hospitalizations, representing 0.004% of all vaccinated patients, and 41 deaths among patients infected after vaccinated, a rate of just 0.001% of all vaccinated. Of those 41 people who have died, 93% were older than 65 years old.
Case counts in the four-county area remain very low.
Steuben County logged just 12 new cases during the past week, followed by DeKalb County with 10, Noble County with six and LaGrange County with only three new cases.
Editor’s note: Indiana is no longer updating it’s COVID-19 data on Saturday. Starting this week, weekly COVID-19 activity update stories will appear on Tuesdays, with the first story appearing on Tuesday, July 6.
